Anti-Semitism reaches young people on social media, study finds

The report reveals that all social networks are used to spread anti-Semitic content among young people.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok are used to spread anti-Semitic content to young users, a report published by European organizations on Wednesday (October 13th) warns.

Anti-Semitic comments “spread on all social networks”Despite attempts to combat hate speech, according to an analysis conducted by the British association Hope not hate, the German Amadeu Antonio Foundation and the Swedish group Expo Foundation.

The most extreme and prolific rhetoric can be found on niche sites like Parler and 4chan, the report points out, which worries that mainstream platforms like Instagram and TikTok are being used to introduce anti-Semitic conspiracy theories to young people. On Instagram, where 70% of the world’s users are aged 13 to 34, we find “millionsOf hashtags related to anti-Semitism. On TikTok, where users are younger – 69% are between 16 and 24 years old – three hashtags related to anti-Semitism have been viewed more than 25 million times in six months.

“A new generation of social media users have been presented with anti-Semitic ideas that they likely would not have encountered elsewhereSaid Joe Mulhall, Research Manager at Hope Not Hate. The report highlights the failure of many platforms to solve the problem when they have the means to act. The report comes as Facebook is accused by whistleblower Frances Haugen of putting profits over safety.

Anti-Semitism in the form of conspiracy theories

The study points out that on mainstream platforms, anti-Semitism has reached young users in the form of conspiracy theories, with a “unprecedented increaseDuring the pandemic. Searches for the phrase “new world orderIn Google, an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, reached its highest level in 15 years in March 2020.

The study also highlights that the denial of the Holocaust had turned on the internet into “more mocking and internet-adapted forms of denial“. A Facebook spokesperson said in response that anti-Semitism is “completely unacceptableAnd highlighted the hardening of its policy last year, which made it possible to fight more against online hatred and negationism. A spokesperson for TikTok argued that the platform “condemns anti-Semitism” and “continues to strengthen (its) tools to fight anti-Semitic content“.