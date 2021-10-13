More

    Apple forced to cut iPhone 13 production due to chip shortage

    IPhone 13 models on display at an Apple store in Beijing on September 24, 2021.

    Apple will not meet production targets for its new iPhone before the holidays due to the global chip shortage, according to an article by Bloomberg, published Tuesday, October 12.

    The electronics giant had planned to make 90 million iPhones by the end of the year, but it will have to settle for 80 million as its suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments cannot meet demand, according to the reports. news agency sources.

    The Apple brand presented a new range of smartphones in mid-September, which includes four models, from the iPhone 13 Mini version, which starts at $ 700, to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, starting at $ 1,100. dollars.


    Constraints common to all companies in the sector

    “Demand has been strong around the world, especially in China and the United States”, commented Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush on Tuesday. “Apple will run out of at least 5 million iPhone 13s for the holiday season if demand continues at this rate”, he added.

    At the end of July, when the quarterly results were released, the group’s boss, Tim Cook, explained that he expected “Supply constraints are more important” for the current quarter than for the previous three months. He recalled that these constraints were common to companies in the sector and not specific to Apple, and specified that the problem stemmed, in part, from the fact that demand was significantly higher than what the company had expected.

