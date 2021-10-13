Apple iPad Tablet Test 2021

Once a luxury tablet, the iPad has left its leadership status at Apple to the Pro, Air and even Mini models. Now it is with a more aggressive price that the Apple brand offers us this vintage 2021 iPad, apparently still the same, but with subtle internal changes.

Summary IPad 2021 9th Gen Datasheet

In the continuity of sound and image

Connectivity and compatibility remain the same

A slight power boost

A good gaming machine?

The shooting in slight progression

2x more storage from entry level

Small progress to stay in the race

He hasn’t changed one iota. Put the eighth generation iPad aside and look for the visual differences. They just don’t exist. The iPad 2021 is also compatible with all the accessories of its predecessor. Hulls, keyboards with integrated protections, brackets and even the first generation pencil which remains the only official stylus compatible with this model, the much more successful version 2 being reserved for all the other models in the range. But then what is this iPad hiding to deserve its novelty status? Let’s already take stock with its technical sheet.

IPad 2021 9th Gen Datasheet

Screen size 10.2 inch Screen type True tone Retina LCD Screen definition 2160 x 1620 pixels (264 ppi) Refresh rate 60 Hz Chip A13 Bionic RAM 3 GB Storage 64/256 GB Drums 8526mAh Connectivity 4G optional / WiFi (802.11a / b / g / n / ac) / Bluethooth 4.2 Photo sensors 8 Mpx / 12 Mpx Waterproofing No Dimensions iPhone 13 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm Weight Mini: 488g

In the continuity of sound and image

Even on the technical sheet, the points that do not change are numerous. Thus, the screen of the iPad 9 remains identical in size. It keeps the same definition of 2160 x 1620 pixels, the same size of 10.2 inches diagonally, for a resolution that still tops out at 264 pixels per inch (ppi) and a maximum refresh of 60 hz. We stay on what Apple calls “Retina”, with invisible pixels in most cases, on a fairly classic LCD screen. And unlike the new generations of iPhone or the iPad Mini announced simultaneously, the panel of the iPad 2021 does not gain in brightness, with a maximum of 500 nits, but it does acquire the True Tone function which adapts the colorimetry according to the ambient light, and is particularly homogeneous. Always so pleasant.

Nothing new on the sound side either, the iPad ultimately only offering two speakers at the bottom of the screen when held vertically, which pass to the right or to the left when tilting horizontally. So we keep this unbalanced mono rendering while watching movies and series, with no sound coming out from the opposite side. What strongly advise you to switch to headphones, which is unfortunately not possible when looking at the screen together.

Connectivity and compatibility remain the same

Ninth Generation iPad Retains Good Old Lightning for charging and wired connection and therefore becomes the ultimate representative of this connector in the family of Apple tablets, all the others having now switched to USB-C. The iPad 2021 is also delivered with a Lightning-USB-C cord barely one meter long, and a 15 Watt USB-C charger for a full charge carried out in about 2h30.

We also find on the left edge of the tablet the Smart Connector which provides power to a keyboard held by magnetic attachment, namely the Apple Smart Keyboard. An accessory that would almost transform the iPad into a laptop PC for the non-modest sum of 179 € all the same. The iPad 2021 is also compatible with the first Pencil of the name, like its predecessor, but without opening up to the second generation Pencil, even though the latter is much more practical in everyday use.

The Smart Keyboard, an option billed at 179 €

A slight power boost

The iPad 2021 leaves the A12 processor for a bionic A13 barely newer, the same that accompanied the iPhone 11 in 2019. The RAM remains identical to that of the 8th generation iPad, at 3 GB. The SOC also still integrates the Neural Engine for the reduction of treatments by artificial intelligence and is quite consistent on a device of this range. The iPad 2021 takes in all the games we tested without flinching, allows the use of image processing applications without slowing down, and is doing perfectly well with video editing, proof that this A13 still has a lot in the stomach.

A good gaming machine?

Well yes, the iPad is doing very well with the entire catalog of the Apple Store. He does not bow to a Civilization VI when the screen is overwhelmed with elements, shows endurance with a Mario Kart and plays the tables of Zen Pinball with a lot of fluidity. Always equipped with a gyroscope and an accelerometer, its precision in capturing movements is excellent, almost without latency.





The iPad also benefits from compatibility with several wireless controllers, including the Xbox One or Series controller, the DualShock 4 or the Sony DualSense. We tested it with a Remote Play connection to a PS5 and with the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. In both cases, the tablet has been shown to be efficient and very stable, which opens up perspectives a little wider than those offered by the Apple Arcade service.

The shooting in slight progression

The iPad does not offer an evolution of its rear photo sensor, which remains limited to 8 Megapixels. Daytime photos are still quite usable in the family setting, but not much better. We especially note an HDR compatibility which does not translate into a great precision in the whites as in the blacks, and by an AI which very quickly replaces the lack of precision by more or less successful filling. The quality is unfortunately still lower when the brightness decreases.

The front sensor, facing the user, benefits from a great progression from 1.2 to 12M pixels and now offers a wide angle, as on the brand’s smartphones. what to enjoy video calls with much better quality than before. But then again, do not expect to compete with your phones, the image grain is rather present and often accompanied by artifacts created by the AI ​​to fill. For communication video, it is very sufficient, for photography or the creation of films, it is not very convincing. As part of a video conversation, we also take advantage of Apple’s new subject tracking technology: the camera lens will automatically focus on the speaker and move at the same time as the person. Practice.

Overall, the iPad is progressing in terms of photo or video capture, but without reaching that of the brand’s phones.

2x more storage from entry level

The iPad 2021 is sold from 389 € in Wi-Fi version, and € 529 with 4G support, now with 64 GB of storage. As with the iPhone 13s, Apple doubled the memory without increasing the price, which is a very good surprise. Especially thatwith 64 GB of base, we can finally enjoy the OS, games, media, without necessarily counting the remaining space from the first weeks of use.

The only problem, for those who would like a little more space, is thatApple only plans a version increased to 256 GB, with a much lower price at € 559 ​​with Wifi and € 700 with cellular function. And between the two sizes of memory or price, nothing. Pity.

Small progress to stay in the race

The ninth generation of iPad does not really mark the pace compared to the previous one but remains a safe bet. The tablet benefits from an improvement in its raw performance, maintains an autonomy of more than 15 hours in average use and gains a new front-facing camera more suitable for videoconferencing. It also doubles the size of the available memory without increasing the cost which increases its interest, especially in the cheapest version now equipped with 64 GB of storage.

At the same time, Apple does not revise its slightly aging design at all, does not offer improvements to the screen, the rear camera, nor does it change its Lightning connector for a more universal USB-C. The changes are therefore minimal overall and simply allow the 2021 iPad to take full advantage of the Appstore’s catalog of applications and games with the appropriate power, without increasing the selling price.

Finally, iOS15 which accompanies the release of these new products at Apple does not offer a big revolution either. The OS remains very stable, easy to use, and makes the iPad a very pleasant machine to use on a daily basis, whether for its multimedia functions or in office automation, since it is now compatible with Bluetooth keyboards and mice.

Conclusion



Strong points Quality workmanship and finish

The OS, always so fluid

The A13 Bionic chip remains very efficient

Autonomy of more than 15 hours

The front camera finally HD

The overall quality of the LCD screen

Rising storage and stable price Weak points Poor photo quality

Always the Lightning connector

Not compatible with Pencil v2

The sound is disappointing with the horizontal screen

The price difference between the 64 GB and 256 GB versions