Apple reportedly cut iPhone 13 production due to microchip shortage

Apple could be forced to revise its production forecasts downwards, and the delivery time of an iPhone 13 could be extended at the end of the year.

In a world where success is measured by selling more copies than the year before, the press and analysts are worried that there aren’t enough iPhones under the trees at Christmas. Because, Bloomberg reports that Apple will not meet production targets for its new smartphone. About 10 million iPhone 13s could be missing out of the 90 million copies promised before the end of the year, according to news agency sources.





Like others, Apple suffers from the shortage of microchips affecting the consumer electronics market. The video game industry is particularly affected, Sony and Microsoft failing to meet the demand for their Xbox and PlayStation 5. When presenting Apple’s quarterly results in July, Tim Cook explained that he expected constraints higher supply for the end of the year than during the previous financial year. He had partly justified this by a higher demand than expected.

Recall that the Californian giant presented its new iPhone on September 14th. The new catalog consists of four models, the most affordable being the iPhone 13 Mini, marketed from € 809. The most expensive, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, costs € 1,259.

In short, if you are going to order an iPhone for the holiday season, maybe it would be wise not to wait until the last moment to do so …