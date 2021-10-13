Apple will attack the Nintendo Swich with a console as powerful as an iPhone!

Apple is expected to return to the console market soon with a new device that will compete directly with Nintendo’s famous Switch. Games would already be almost ready, and she could soon point the nose.

According to the iDrop News report, Apple is working on “ its version of a high-end hybrid game console ” and ” games rivaling Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey are almost ready “. The report states thatApple may have put the project on hold due to COVID-19, but he specifies that there is ” still a chance That the portable game console is coming out soon.





For those familiar with Apple’s history, you’ll know that this wouldn’t be the manufacturer’s first console. Indeed, the American giant had already launched a console called Apple Bandai Pippin. Produced between 1996 and 1997, it was a derivative of the Apple Macintosh platform.

What do we know about Apple’s hybrid console?

According to information from iDrop News, the Apple console should adopt a hybrid operation, which means that it can be used in portable mode or connected to a TV, as is already the case with Nintendo. Switch.

The device would also be more powerful than the Nintendo Switch, since it would be powered by the same processor as the iPhone 12, the Apple A14 Bionic. Apple would also take inspiration from the PS5, and its console would use a ” premium design “And will be offered in” fun colors “. We may therefore be entitled to many different colors, as with recent iMacs. Finally, we also learn that it will be compatible with the future mixed reality (AR / VR) headset from Apple.

We would have dealt with the console without realizing it in previous leaks, since it would actually be what was believed to be a new Apple TV with an A14 chip, but this one never seen during the day. Indeed, the new model is only equipped with an A12 chip. For now, it is not known exactly when Apple might unveil this mysterious console, but if we are to believe the information from iDrop News, it should arrive in a few months at a price between 449 and 549 dollars.