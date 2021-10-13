are we really going to observe more and more from the North of France?

” I dream of seeing an aurora borealis. I know there are some at the moment, that they are visible in Scotland, but unfortunately they have not made it to the area. I understood that with climate change, there might be some as far as France. Do you know if we will soon be able to observe them in the region? », Asks Marius, 11 years old.

Can we see the Northern Lights in the area?

The current Northern Lights can be seen from Scotland, but not France. But the Nord and Pas-de-Calais have already been entitled to their northern lights, in March and December 2015. In any case in France, it is us, inhabitants of Nord and Pas-de-Calais and more particularly the Opal Coast which has the area closest to the Arctic Circle. And with Alsace, we are the only French region in which the Northern Lights have already been observed!

Is there a link with climate change?

” No, it’s totally uncorrelated, explains Mathieu Compiègne.



The Northern Lights are due to the penetration of solar wind particles into the Earth’s atmosphere, therefore linked to the activity of the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field, which are not impacted by global warming.

And they take place in layers of the atmosphere much higher than those that climate change is altering, there is no reason that there are more Northern Lights or that they are moving. in the years to come. “





What is the frequency of the Northern Lights?

“There are solar cycles. The sun’s activity follows cycles of approximately 11 years. In 2020, the sun was at its minimum activity, the next peak is expected in 2025. The stronger the activity, the more eruptions there are including particles fall back to earth following the funnel shape that the magnetic field takes at the poles(creating the Northern Lights at the North Pole and the Southern Lights at the South Pole). It is by encountering the atmosphere that they create the Northern Lights. With the increase in solar activity, it is therefore likely that there will be a little more eruptions and therefore northern lights in the years to come, but not necessarily in the region. », Explains Mathieu Compiègne.

What can cause the Northern Lights to reach us?

” The Northern Lights are created when particles from the sun strike the Earth’s upper atmosphere at very high speeds. The stronger the solar flare, the more ejections there are and the more energy the particles have, the more visible the Northern Lights are in lower latitudes. », Analyzes the astrophysicist. This time, the geomagnetic storm was category 2, out of five categories, that is to say moderately strong. But it is not forbidden to hope that with the increase in the sun’s activity, there will be somewhat stronger eruptions creating the Northern Lights observable from the region in the years to come.