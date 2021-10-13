“Arise les femmes!”, An ode to feminism by François Ruffin on the link professions

DOCUMENTARY – “Stand up women slaves / And break our shackles / Stand up, stand up, stand up”. It is on the eponymous hymn of the MLF written by Monique Wittig (among others) that the last film by François Ruffin co-directed with Gilles Perret ends. It’s hard not to have chills when you hear about fifty home helpers, childminders, caregivers and housekeepers singing together. Raised fist, tired face and blocked future.

Sabrina, Isabelle, Delphine, Sylvie, Annie, Assia, Hayat, Laetitia, Hani, Salimata, Céleste, Fatima, Géraldine, Corinne, Marie-Laure and many others … Stand up women !, in theaters this Wednesday, October 13, offers an effective and cheeky forum to these invisible people, forgotten by the crisis, who had nevertheless gone through the year of Covid-19 in the second line and without flinching, miserable salaries at the end of the month and dark circles under eyes.

From the invisible to the visible

They are hidden in the privacy of a suffering family or behind the old-fashioned walls of an elderly person’s home. We can hardly hear their muffled footsteps at dawn in the corridors of the National Assembly. While he occupies a large part of the field with the deputy LREM Bruno Bonnell, his sidekick in the adventure, François Ruffin, after having failed to get his text voted on the revaluation of the link professions, decides to leave the power to women to finish this hour and a half of road movie parliamentary.

Gradually over the course of the film, the word frees itself, the verb is raised higher and the faces emerge. Invisible and discreet, the workers of Stand up women! become the actors of their own cause. In front of the four columns, they speak to the media. Inside the Assembly, they make their stories resonate. “At the beginning, it’s me who speaks. And as the film goes on, it’s them ”, explains François Ruffin to HuffPost. “We go from poor women told at the beginning by rich men to an end where they themselves become members of Parliament.”

Thus, in the last ten minutes, during a reconstruction of the National Assembly shot in the hemicycle of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council at the Jena Palace, home helpers, housekeepers and carers take the place of the deputies. François Ruffin and Bruno Bonnell have the role of bailiffs and become the invisible ones in their place. In tailcoat, bow tie and chain on the plastron, depending on usage, they go from row to row and pass the microphone.

Last triumphant scene

From the podium, true stories of women and applause of encouragement and support follow one another. Counting down the hours, waking up at dawn to sometimes make up to three hours of transport. Diseases, fear, the feeling of non-existence in society. And above all, low wages. Barely 700 euros and 21 hours per week in CDI for some. With back and forth and absurd trips between two patients, to make it through the end of the month.

“How to have personal projects, to invest in our life, with this salary?” Asks Sandy Tavernier, fictitious member of the Somme in this scene. One of her colleagues struggles to hold back tears when she talks about the sale of her house. “I have no choice,” she cries. Auxiliary animator, on a fixed-term contract renewed every two months, former temporary worker for ten years, another says that at 29 years old and in a couple for 13 years, she cannot imagine starting a family as she lacks the means. Despite her multiple sclerosis, every day she comes to work with energy “because I love my job, I love children, I love parents, I love everything I do”.





After these eloquent demonstrations of her courage and the daily difficulties she goes through, this assembly of worthy women sings, powerfully, the feminist hymn. After filming parliamentary inertia and the dehumanization of the offices of the Assembly, François Ruffin chooses to restore flesh, bond and vibrations. This last scene, none of the women in the documentary “refused to do”, told us the rebellious deputy. She even gave them the title of the film. Originally titled The first of the roped against attack, the road movie bECOMES Stand up women!, after a first screening with the film crew. At its end, the first concerned opted for the title of the MLF anthem. “For these women, it’s a film of pride. It is also a classy feminist film ”, concludes François Ruffin.