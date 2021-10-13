“Around 15,000” caregivers have not been vaccinated, estimates Olivier Véran

“Those and those who really choose to resign in order not to be vaccinated become the exception,” assures the Minister of Health on franceinfo.

“Around 15,000” caregivers have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, estimated Wednesday, October 13 on franceinfo Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health.

“We were at 0.9% of staff who were not vaccinated and who were suspended or suspendable, we have now dropped to 0.6%, specified the minister. Those who really choose to quit so as not to be vaccinated become the exception. “

“The most important thing is that the hospitals have not closed. [établissements d’hébergement pour personnes âgées dépendantes] have not closed. There was no massive transfer of patients and everyone was responsible “, rejoiced Olivier Véran before recalling that “When the vaccination obligation was decided, only 60% of caregivers were up to date with their vaccination. Today, we are talking about more than 99%, so it worked.”