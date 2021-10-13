Arsène Wenger suggests “automated” offside detection

Offside could be reported “automatically in 2022”, at the time of the world Cup organized in Qatar, hinted on Tuesday

Arsène Wenger, director of world football development at Fifa, without revealing the terms of such a technological advance. “There is a good chance that the offside will be automated in 2022,” said the former Arsenal coach during a meeting with the press on Tuesday in Paris.

“I am bound to secrecy, but that will be the next of the major developments in arbitration,” explained the French leader, who was speaking ahead of the Arbitration Days, which will take place from October 20, and of which he is the godfather.

“Additional information” for the VAR

While offside decisions are now sometimes taken using video refereeing assistance (VAR), with referees positioned in front of live screens, Wenger suggests that football can move on. higher speed in the intervention of technology to resolve contentious situations.

This change was already in the pipeline of the Fifa, which announced in June 2020 that it plans to “develop a semi-automated technology to signal offside, in order to provide the VAR with additional information that will simplify the referee’s decision-making and optimize the analysis of images ”.

No experimentation scheduled for the moment

The timetable for this project should therefore accelerate in view of the Global 2022 in Qatar (November 21-December 18). In March, another evolution of the judgment of these phases of play was brought by Arsène Wenger. He then proposed to Ifab, the body which governs the laws of the game, an adaptation of the offside rule by excluding cases where “a part of the body with which the attacker can score” remains in a lawful position. .





The idea is to “make football more attractive” by promoting the attack, and to take into account the more precise assessment of situations allowed by the VAR, had specified the president of Fifa Gianni Infantino, even if no experimentation on this point is not programmed for the moment.

The biennial World, an “emotional” subject

Regarding his proposal to organize the World Cup every two years, which he has been carrying in the name of Fifa for several weeks, Arsène Wenger explained “to be open” and “to understand the reluctance, because there is an aspect emotional ”around this tournament, historically organized every four years.

After the announcement of such a project, many voices in world football have risen to protest against an increase in the frequency of the competition, from UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin to coach of the Blues Didier Deschamps, via the Managing Director of the German Football Association, Oliver Bierhoff. “The reform I am proposing is part of a reform of the calendar. I want to reduce the number of qualifying matches, ”defended Arsène Wenger.

“If the prestige is linked to the distance between the competitions, it would be necessary to organize the World Cup every eight years”, quipped the Alsatian, reaffirming that “we could have a big competition every year”, the World Cup alternating with continental tournaments like Euro or the Copa America, “with 25 days of guaranteed rest behind” to preserve players already subjected to hellish rates. A full report must be published by Fifa in November, before a “global summit” by the end of the year which could decide on this reform.