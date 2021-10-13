ASVEL: Lacombe and Parker savor this great feat

Guillaume MARION, Media365: published on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:55 a.m.

After ASVEL’s victory against Anadolu Efes Istanbul on Tuesday (75-73) in the Euroleague, Paul Lacombe and TJ Parker were particularly proud to have brought down the defending champion.

Tuesday evening, the Astroballe vibrated. Indeed, badly embarked, ASVEL found the resources to overthrow the Anadolu Efes Istanbul (75-73), during the 3rd day of Euroleague, and signed a great feat against the defending champion in this competition. ” Even the fans did not believe it at -19 (at the start of the 3rd quarter), there were maybe three or four to believe it. That’s the beauty of this team, when you struggle, the others take over. We do not let go, because it is our state of mind. It’s only the sixth game and a collective has already been created. It’s often like that when we get along well, we make the efforts for the others like Kostas (Antetokounmpo) who hardly plays in the first period, who is exceptional in the second. I felt at the start of the fourth quarter that it could pass, ”acknowledged Paul Lacombe, the French rear, of ASVEL.





“It is one of the most beautiful victories”

” It’s the first time I’ve seen something like this. The players fought to the end. I didn’t recognize us in the first half, we showed our identity in the second. It’s one of the best victories, considering the way. We must continue, for his part said TJ Parker, the coach of the Rhone club, in remarks collected by L’Equipe. We were too static in attack, we didn’t make the stops. The solutions came from the bench. These matches, we lost them last year. It is a sign of good things. Three wins is good. We must continue. We have a complicated schedule so when you win it’s always better. The most important thing is that ASVEL wins. “After three successes in as many outings (Zalgiris Kaunas, Alba Berlin and therefore Anadolu Efes Istanbul), Tony Parker’s team is shining for the moment in the Euroleague this season.