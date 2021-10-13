Attack on Titan: a date and a chilling first teaser for part 2 of season 4

We thought we would find the end of theanime Shingeki no Kyojin in one go last year, but that final season was ultimately split into two parts. The studio MAPPA left us hungry for more with a 75th episode last March, with the promise to return for the conclusion this winter.

And we now know when the 17th episode of season 4 will be unveiled. A first teaser for the last half of this final season has certainly shown us some tempting shots of the continuation of events, but above all revealed that the dissemination of The attack of the Titans will resume on NHK January 10, 2022 at 12:30 a.m. Japanese time, i.e. January 9 at 5:30 p.m. in France. Wakanim should logically ensure the availability in VOSTFR almost simultaneously in stride, as for the previous chapters.

If you prefer to finish the story on paper, the manga The attack of the Titans are available at Amazon.com.



