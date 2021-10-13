Attack on Titan: finally pictures from the anime finale! – News Series

After studying film school, Clément Cusseau joined the editorial staff of AlloCiné in 2011. He is currently specialized in streaming content and news on SVOD platforms.

A teaser for the second part of the final season of “Attack on Titan” has unveiled the first images of the long awaited outcome of the Japanese animated series!

The denouement of Attack on Titan has never been so close! While the final volume of the manga appears today in France (via publisher Pika), a first teaser of the second part of the fourth – and final – season of the animated adaptation was unveiled this morning, with the long-awaited broadcast date: January 9.





Offered with us as an exclusive simulcast on Wakanim, The attack of the Titans is undoubtedly one of the biggest successes in Japanese animation of the last ten years.

The series takes place in an imaginary world, as humanity lives behind walls erected to escape giants that devour human flesh. The resistance of the men takes refuge in particular behind the battalion of exploration, to which belongs Eren Jäger, holder of fantastic powers.

Get Ready: Attack on Titan Season Finale Part 2: January 9 in Japan! https://t.co/3plHh6Hlhz – Wakanim (@Wakanim) October 13, 2021

An exceptional device will accompany this distribution, at least in Japan. From October 24, six special episodes will have the task of summarizing the entire series to help catch up with the plot of the anime as quickly as possible. The special episode “Lost in the cruel world” which follows Annie, Mikasa and Levi’s point of view (adapted from the spin-off manga) will, meanwhile, air in Japan on November 28.