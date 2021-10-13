More

    Attack on Titan: the date of the last game in a new trailer, it’s coming soon

    Culture news Attack on Titan: the date of the last game in a new trailer, it’s coming soon

    Winter will be very busy. While the second season of Demon Slayer is due out on December 05, another animation juggernaut has been scheduled for this period with Attack on Titan.

    It was via a video teaser posted on Twitter that the attack of the Titans (also called Shingeki no Kyojin) has officially unveiled a new trailer for the second part of season 4 of the anime. A second part which will close the story and lower the curtain on the adventures of Eren and his comrades:

    On this occasion, the trailer also indicated a date for this final season. The end of the story will therefore be revealed from January 09, via the broadcast in Japan of the first episode. Perfect circumstances to date the anime: if it has already been released in Japan, the last volume (volume 32) is published today in France. The opportunity for the most impatient to discover in preview the way in which the manga of Hajime Isayama ends.


    As a reminder, it is the animation studio Mappa which is in charge of this fourth and final season. Recognized for their work on Jujutsu kaisen (which we are still awaiting the official announcement of a season 2), Mappa is also working on the animated adaptation of Chainsaw Man which is also awaiting a release date.

