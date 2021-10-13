More

    Auchan spoke with the SPAC of Niel and Pigasse before Carrefour

    Business


    AUCHAN TALKED WITH THE SPAC DE NIEL AND PIGASSE BEFORE CARREFOUR

    AUCHAN TALKED WITH THE SPAC DE NIEL AND PIGASSE BEFORE CARREFOUR

    by Pamela Barbaglia and Gwénaëlle Barzic

    LONDON (Reuters) – Auchan spoke to SPAC about Xaviel Niel and Matthieu Pigasse ahead of its failed attempt to merge with Carrefour, three sources told Reuters.


    Discussions between the Mulliez family, owner of the distribution group, and 2MX Organic, SPAC launched last December and a pioneer in Europe of this type of listed investment company, began during the summer but they stumbled. Auchan’s desire to favor an industrial merger in order to generate savings and synergies in purchasing, said the sources who requested anonymity.

    These discussions between Auchan and 2MX Organic are no longer active, according to these sources, which leaves the northern group with no concrete alternative track after the failure of the merger project with Carrefour, which would have created a heavyweight in distribution with a figure of combined business of 110 billion euros per year and a market share of nearly 30% in France.

    (Report Pamela Barbaglia and Gwenaelle Barzic, with Dominique Vidalon, French version Bertrand Boucey, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMilleis acquires the private bank Cholet Dupont-Oudart
    Next articleMercato: a hothead almost came to Marseille!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC