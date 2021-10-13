More

    Audiences access 8 p.m.: Cyril Hanouna climbs, Nicolas Canteloup at the highest, Gilles Bouleau in shape

    TF1’s “20 Hours” – Gilles Bouleau : 5.79 million (26.4%).
    The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Anne-Sophie Lapix : 4.75 million (21.7%).
    The “19.45” from M6 – Xavier des Moulins : 2.74 million (13.5%).

    TF1’s “20 Hours” remains at a good level, particularly in terms of audience share.

    “It’s Canteloup” (TF1): 5.06 million (21.9%).
    “All sport” (France 3): 1.66 million (7.2%).

    The TF1 magazine posted its best performance since the start of the school year on both indicators.

    “Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.56 million (6.8%).
    “Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.45 million (6.3%).
    “TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 812,000 (3.8%).
    “28 minutes” (Arte): 722,000 (3.2%).
    “C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 501,000 (2.3%).
    “Aside” (Canal +): 144,000 (0.6%).

    “Quotidien” remains a stable talk leader.
    On C8, “Touche pas à mon poste” is up sharply on both indicators.

    “The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 564,000 (2.6%).

    The after-8 p.m. fictions

    “Household scenes” (M6): 3.52 million (15.2%).
    “Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.49 million (15.1%).
    “More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.77 million (12.1%).

    * 7:40 p.m.-8:50 p.m.
    ** 8:50 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
    *** 8:15 p.m. – 9:17 p.m.

    Médiamétrie figures


