Audiences access 8 p.m.: Cyril Hanouna climbs, Nicolas Canteloup at the highest, Gilles Bouleau in shape

News
TF1’s “20 Hours” – Gilles Bouleau : 5.79 million (26.4%).
The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Anne-Sophie Lapix : 4.75 million (21.7%).
The “19.45” from M6 – Xavier des Moulins : 2.74 million (13.5%).
Hearings
Hearings
Hearings
TF1’s “20 Hours” remains at a good level, particularly in terms of audience share.
Magazines
“It’s Canteloup” (TF1): 5.06 million (21.9%).
“All sport” (France 3): 1.66 million (7.2%).
The TF1 magazine posted its best performance since the start of the school year on both indicators.
Talks
“Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.56 million (6.8%).
“Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.45 million (6.3%).
“TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 812,000 (3.8%).
“28 minutes” (Arte): 722,000 (3.2%).
“C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 501,000 (2.3%).
“Aside” (Canal +): 144,000 (0.6%).
“Quotidien” remains a stable talk leader.
On C8, “Touche pas à mon poste” is up sharply on both indicators.
Reality TV
“The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 564,000 (2.6%).
The after-8 p.m. fictions
“Household scenes” (M6): 3.52 million (15.2%).
“Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.49 million (15.1%).
“More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.77 million (12.1%).
* 7:40 p.m.-8:50 p.m.
** 8:50 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
*** 8:15 p.m. – 9:17 p.m.
