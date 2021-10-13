Audiences: “Alex Hugo” still leader, “Koh-Lanta” returns to under 4 million, Sophie Davant beaten by M6

“Alex Hugo” retains its immunity totem. France 3 emerged at the top of the hearings on Tuesday evening with an episode in replay of its detective series carried by Samuel Le Bihan and Lionnel Astier. An offer that brought together 4.21 million viewers, or an audience share of 20.1% according to Médiamétrie (4.8% on the FRDA-50). Last week, this series was followed by 4.60 million followers (21.4% of 4+ and 5.8% of FRDA-50)

TF1 follows with “Koh-Lanta: La Légende”. The beginnings of the reunification orchestrated by Denis Brogniart and Adventure Line Productions were watched by 3.92 million French people until 11:10 pm. Among children aged 4 and over and women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), market shares stand at 20.0% and 35.8% respectively. Last Tuesday, the game had been able to count on 4.13 million people (22.3% of 4+ and 38.7% of FRDA-50).





M6 is behind with a cinema offer: “We will finish together”, a French film directed by Guillaume Canet with Marion Cotillard and François Cluzet, moved 1.95 million followers of large tables until 11:30 p.m., or 10.5% of the total. public and 17.8% of FRDA-50. A week ago, the broadcast of “Small handkerchiefs” was watched by 1.20 million moviegoers (6.3% on 4+ and 10.1% on FRDA-50).

France 2 is fourth with a new version in prime time of its program “Affaire concluded”, led by Sophie Davant. An XXL program which attracted 1.84 million followers of old objects, for a market share of 9.7% (4.8% on the FRDA-50). The previous premium broadcast on June 8 delighted 1.98 million viewers (9.4% of the public and 7.9% of the FRDA-50).

C8’s western over a million viewers

What about the other channels? On C8, the western “Hang them high and short” with Clint Eastwood thrilled 1.16 million fans of the legendary American actor (6.2% of 4+ / 1.6% of FRDA-50). On Arte, the documentary “Hypermarkets, the fall of the empire” worried 1.11 million consumers and 5.1% of those aged 4 and over.

The hearings of Tuesday, October 12, 2021

1. France 3 / “Alex Hugo” (4,206,000 / 20.1%)

2. TF1 / “Koh-Lanta” (3,919,000 / 20.0%)

3. M6 / “We will end up together” (1,950,000 / 10.5%)

4. France 2 / “Deal concluded” (1.845.000 / 9.7%)

5. C8 / “Hang them high and short” (1,157,000 / 6.2%)

6. Arte / “Hypermarkets: The fall of the empire” (1,107,000 / 5.1%)

7. TMC / “90 ‘inquiries” (536,000 / 2.7%)

8. NRJ 12 / “No way out” (527,000 / 2.6%)

9. France 5 / “When squids are in ink blood” (471,000 / 2.1%)

10. W9 / “State of shock” (461,000 / 2.3%)

11. TFX / “Love at first sight in Notting Hill” (425,000 / 2.2%)

12. RMC Découverte / “Autun: The remains of Gallic Rome” (395,000 / 1.8%)

13. TF1 Séries Films / “Camping paradis” – 1st part (350,000 / 1.6%)

14. 6ter / “Hawaii 5-0” – 1st episode (271,000 / 1.2%)

15. RMC Story / “Secret societies: The prior of Sion” (219,000 / 1.0%)

16. Gulli / “The Adventures of Tintin” – 1st part (204,000 / 0.9%)

17. CStar / “Budapest” (191,000 / 0.9%)

18. Darling 25 / “Snapped: Murderous Siblings” (165,000 / 0.7%)