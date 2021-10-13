Backstage love at first sight between a star and a dancer!

After Denitsa Ikonomova and Rayane Bensetti, Alizée and Grégoire Lyonnet or even Iris Mittenaere and Anthony Colette, this year the Web ignites around a totally unexpected duo since they do not dance together… It is about Candice pascaland the singer Tayc !

Love at first sight live in DALS?

But where does this crazy rumor that agitates Internet users come from? Quite simply about the comedian Gérémy Crédeville who dropped some gossip in the Dance with the Stars after-party last Friday. Obviously jealous of the interpreter of “Le Temps”: “She left to say hello to Tayc. Ah he is nice by the way Tayc? Blah blah blah “. Candice’s partner then compliments his opponent’s “feet” to praise his qualities as a dancer, to which the young woman reacts: “Does he have feet? This is not what I looked at me… “. Following these remarks, Camille Combal quickly changed the subject …maybe we witnessed a love at first sight?





Is Tayc in a relationship or single?

But a question then arises, is the beautiful kid of season 11 of DALS a heart to take? The mystery is complete! Very discreet about his private life, the latter was displayed with his partner in November 2020 and since… radio silence! What to feed this gossip a little more which makes noise especially on Twitter. “A couple Candice and Tayc, that would be really incredible”, “If Candice Pascal and Tayc are single, we know how it will end” or “If Tayc and Candice don’t end up together, I don’t understand a thing about love” could we read on the social network. Case to follow.

