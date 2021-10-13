Baptism of Lilibet: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not said their last word

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have not said their last word. Since the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, the couple have still not found a date to baptize their child. While it was believed that Archie’s little sister would be deprived of a religious ceremony in the presence of her illustrious great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to settled on the issue. Indeed, relatives of the royal family have raised the possibility for the couple to baptize their daughter in the United States. Rumors which were rectified this Wednesday, October 13 by the spokesperson for the couple.





As reported by DailyMail, the latter told the Telegraph that Prince Harry and his wife are “finalizing plans for baptism and claims to the contrary were ‘mere speculation’.” Cold with the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have also announced that they will not attend the tribute that will be paid to Lady Diana on October 19, could turn to the Episcopal Church of United States, if they choose not to travel to England.

This congregation is part of the Anglican Communion, and, according to the British site, Meghan Markle herself was baptized and confirmed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Will Lilibet Diana have the right to a family religious ceremony in the pure Windsor tradition, as was the case for her big brother Archie (2 years)? If the spouses have not yet decided, another baptism may steal the show from their daughter: that of her cousin Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, the daughter of Princess Beatrice, born September 18.