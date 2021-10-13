Batteries that ignite, the new plague of sorting and recycling centers

Posted on Oct 13, 2021 at 7:18 amUpdated Oct 13, 2021, 7:31 AM

The recycling world is on fire and lithium-ion batteries are being blamed. “Recyclers are seeing a considerable increase in the number of fires on waste treatment and recycling facilities”, warns Federec, the association of recycling companies, stressing “the serious consequences of this loss: loss of buildings and machines, production stoppages, human risk, great difficulties in ensuring the installations, administrative penalties ”.

The association sees three causes for the current upsurge in fires. First of all, a longer storage time for the waste since the restrictions on its export outside Europe, as well as the increase in temperatures in summer, evoked by the spontaneous fire at the landfill site. de la Semardel in June at Vert-le-Grand (Essonne). But the third reason is the main one: the increasing arrival of waste equipment containing lithium cells and batteries. Before, it was only found in waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). Now it’s everywhere, from bikes to toothbrushes to car keys.

One fire a day

The storage and transport conditions of the waste can damage the batteries, and crack them. However, “lithium is a very flammable element, reacting to shocks and in contact with water”, underlines Federec. In contact with water, lithium liberates hydrogen. Hence fires started during a rainy summer in France.





This year, “not a day goes by without notification of a fire, and recyclers everywhere in Europe are making the same observation”, testifies Olivier François, president of Federec’s international commission. Even in the absence of national statistics, he estimates that the cases exceed 100 this year.

The Industrial Risks and Pollution Analysis Office (Barpi) “lists as many accidents in the space of three years (2016-2019) as over the fifteen years since the arrival on the market in 1991” of lithium batteries. ion, underlines Federec and “the situation is becoming unmanageable for recyclers, insurers are now refusing to insure the sites”, warns the president of Federec, François Excoffier.

Mail to Matignon

The association prepared a letter to the Prime Minister. “We have put on the market incendiary bombs and since it is impossible to avoid lithium-ion batteries, the prefects must take up the subject, our sites must be registered as priority sites and the firefighters must familiarize themselves with our installations, so that the fires are extinguished there more quickly than today ”, continues Olivier François. *

The other line of action is to inform the general public of the danger of lithium and the appropriate collection points. There remains the recurring question of eco-design of equipment. Even bicycle headlight dynamos are often replaced by lithium-ion power today, whereas dynamos have been satisfactory for decades. Manufacturers do not do enough ecodesign and the subject is at the heart of most problems in the recycling sector.