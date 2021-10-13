Battlefield 2042: a date very near and a teaser for the reveal of the mysterious Hazard Zone mode

We now know the mode well Total War (All-Out Warfare), at the heart of the recent beta. And we were also able to learn a lot about Battlefield Portal, an experience that will mix weapons and vehicles from different eras without worrying about temporal incompatibilities.



Battlefield 2042 however plans to offer a third mode, still secret, Risk area (Hazard Zone). We don’t yet know what it has in store for us, but many theorize it will be a Battle royale, possibly also available in free-to-play in parallel. DICE finally go unveil this experience on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., with a trailer which will be broadcast live on Youtube. The first teaser cryptic just confirms that the mode will compete against different independent squads.



