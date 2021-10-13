Battlefield 2042: EA makes an appointment to unveil Hazard Zone, the latest game mode!

Battlefield 2042 may be released soon, it still has to show itself more: a new trailer will be released imminently and it will focus on … Hazard Zone mode.

For its big comeback, Battlefield 2042 will be an exclusively multiplayer opus, without a single player campaign. Fortunately, the least that can be said is that the developers have a mastery of their subject matter particularly well and are currently working hard to provide a mind-blowing experience and damn generous content. And yet, even with almost a month of its release, there are still things to reveal!

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone mode highlighted very soon

After having already presented the “classic” Multiplayer mode and the ambitious Portal mode in a video that we all remember, there is still a third main area to highlight: the Hazard Zone mode. If we know its name from the very beginning, Electronic Arts has never taken the initiative to give all the details.

Nevertheless, Electronic Arts has just made an appointment forr the very first trailer: this one will take place tomorrow, Thursday, October 14 at 5 p.m. KST. A real event in the FPS sphere for this big multiplayer game which, from what we know, will focus on “Squad play” with a bias that is certainly original.





Remember that Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19 : it will offer huge games to 128 players on gigantic and scalable maps on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. As for the versions PS4 and Xbox One, given the now moderate power of the machines concerned, the matches will be with 64 players on smaller maps. Which will turn out to be very explosive anyway, we’re sure.

