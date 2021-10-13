Battlefield 2042 – Hazard Zone: DICE makes an appointment to unveil the latest mode! | Xbox one

A week after letting players try out one of this year’s behemoths, DICE is putting Battlefield 2042 back in the spotlight with an announcement that many license fans have been waiting for. Indeed, the developer is preparing to lift the veil very soon on the third and last experience of this opus.

See you on 10/14 to discover Hazard Zone

After showing us All-Out Warfare at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, then Portal mode at EA Play Live in July, Hazard Zone is finally ready to show off to the world. We do not know for the moment anything about this unprecedented experience, except the fact that it will feature several squads and that it will in no way be a Battle Royale, which is reassuring when we see the popularity of this mode in Battlefield V.





See you on October 14 at 5:00 p.m. French time on Xboxygen to see the very first Hazard Zone video.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Origins. The game will be playable in cross-play with 128 players on next-gen and PC, while the Xbox One and PlayStation will have to be satisfied with a battlefield restricted to 64 fighters.