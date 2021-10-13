Benjamin Castaldi, unfaithful, tells the story of the day Flavie Flament met his mistress …

Benjamin Castaldi has no trouble talking about his past on the set of TPMP. Indeed, this last October 8, it was not the first time that he mentioned his previous marriages and his divorces. Objeko do not hide from you that this is even a subject on which Cyril Hanouna and the chroniclers of his show have been spoofing him regularly, and even for years. Especially when Benjamin Castaldi talks about his money problems, due to a scam but also to his crazy expenses, his colleagues joke by concluding that it is also because of his numerous alimony payments.

These valves could upset Benjamin Castaldi, but he is not the sensitive type. In addition, he still has three divorces to his credit. However, he keeps repeating that his current wife, Aurore, is indeed the woman of his life. Objeko Grant you, you won’t have to joke about his wife, the mother of his fourth son. But for the rest, it is without language that the former successful host confides. And he will therefore discuss the reasons for one of his divorces. That with Flavie Flament, host as famous as him at the time. Or how his ex-wife discovered that Benjamin Castaldi had a mistress.

When Baba returns in song about the marriage between @B_Castaldi and Flavie Flament 😂 #TPMP pic.twitter.com/x93iRJsH5Z – TPMP (@TPMP) October 6, 2021

Benjamin Castaldi reveals all of his sentimental past on C8

Flavie Flament and Benjamin Castaldi married in 2002, separated in 2006 and divorced in 2008. In 2004, they had a son, Enzo. Their marriage was a happy stage in their lives, but it didn’t last. Flavie Flament and Benjamin Castaldi were both at the height of their fame during their romance. And according to the chronicler of TPMP, they have been “eaten up by the system”. He explained it again on October 9 on the plateau. But the more Benjamin Castaldi tells this story, the more Cyril Hanouna and the chroniclers bounce back on his words. So revealing in passing some “secrets” that he might have preferred to keep quiet. Nevertheless, he keeps smiling and does not deny the facts.

“We got eaten up by the system”@B_Castaldi looks back on his marriage to Flavie Flament in #TPMP. pic.twitter.com/eAW65J7Xfd

– C8 (@ C8TV) October 9, 2021

The revelations brought by the host of TPMP or by the colleagues of Benjamin Castaldi are more and more numerous. Until the moment, the details of their breakup are revealed. Indeed, Benjamin Castaldi had a mistress and he will therefore explain how Flavie Flament discovered him. Enzo’s mother accidentally came across a text message to Benjamin Castaldi, a text from his mistress. “I had two phones and forgot my second phone in the kitchen. And there comes a message. And the message, I’ll never forget it, it says: I’m playing for you tonight my love. ‘ She was an actress… .. ” says Benjamin Castaldi. It is with sincerity that he details the result of this discovery by his wife. “It was obviously a disaster. She said to me: ‘What is this text?’ I was very badly, and in fact it ended like this “, he declared.

A text that will be very expensive for him

Benjamin Castaldi thought he could be forgiven but one fine day he returns home and the house is empty. Not only is Flavie Flament no longer there, but she has taken all her things with her. He was coming home a little earlier that day to take a nap. But the awakening was therefore particularly difficult. “When I woke up I saw the nanny’s face, which was totally crestfallen. I said ‘Where’s Flavie?’, ‘She’s gone’, and she’s gone. She never came back. ” says Benjamin Castaldi. So there followed a divorce and what a divorce! Objeko won’t teach fans of TPMP which followed the show in which such revelations were made. But the divorce of Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament cost the astronomical sum of 900,000 euros!

No doubts, infidelity has cost this columnist dearly. TPMP. But he did not give up on love because in 2011, he would remarry. To divorce again in 2016. Finally, in 2020, Benjamin Castaldi marries the one who shares his life today, Aurore Aleman. He had met her in 2015 and therefore never ceases to shout his love for her to whoever wants to hear it.



