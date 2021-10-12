Benjamin Mendy and his busy ‘daily life’ in prison, L’Equipe weighs the details

There are destinies that can change very quickly. Benjamin Mendy is having a bitter experience of it. In 2018, the Manchester City side came out of a world championship title with the France team. A few months earlier, he lifted the title of French Ligue 1 champion with AS Monaco. But Benjamin Mendy still has some behavioral problems, which does not work in his favor. Party animal, the professional player has created a lot of frustration with his club, Manchester City. In addition to this, he is notably charged with four rapes and one sexual assault on three complainants, including a minor..

Mendy recently violated his parole obligations, an attitude that forced the courts to crack down and arrest him and then lock him up in the prison of Her Majesty’s prison, located north of Liverpool. There, Mendy has a daily life totally at odds with his footballing life.

An isolated prison life

Benjamin Mendy is not a prisoner like any other. First of all because he is a professional footballer but also because the facts with which he is accused are particularly sensitive and serious. The left-back was led into the Melling wing, part for VP (vulnerable prisoners), which holds inmates who are exposed to reprisals from other inmates in the prison.

According to information from L’Equipe, Mendy shares his cell with another prisoner. He would communicate a lot with his best friend on the phone and prison rules are that no more than three adults can come per visit.. While awaiting his new judicial hearing, which will take place on November 15 and during which he will have to plead guilty or not, the former Monaco occupies his days as he can.

Several activities are offered, such as laundry, the assembly of office furniture, the manufacture of beds for the prison or the recyclable waste. Some inmates work nearly 40 hours per week according to the establishment’s website.

Benjamin Mendy would have made the request for release on bail, refused for the third time by the judge of the case.

His pre-trial detention is currently scheduled until, at least, November 15.

8.20 euros per week …

In the prison in which Benjamin Mendy is located, each prisoner is paid 8.20 euros per week of work according to a former prisoner contacted by L’Equipe.

An amount far from what he touches in Manchester City. Indeed, the player touches nearly 100,000 euros per week at the Citizens. Note that the prison would also encourage its prisoners to take lessons. Thus, English, math, art and social skills classes are offered. Finally, a sports center is also available to detainees.

A few more difficult months lie ahead for the French international who “hates being alone at home” according to one of his friends. If he pleads not guilty on November 15, he will then be tried on January 24, 2022 “unless the criminal proceedings evolve”. There is every reason to believe that his representatives will ask for the charges he is showing to be dropped. But this request must be made before October 29.

