Bernard Tapie: the strong and symbolic demand of his son of heart after his death

Sunday October 3, 2021, Bernard Tapie breathed his last. While many tributes have been paid, for Eric Di Meco, the one who has always been considered his son of heart, another thing could still be done.

Nothing is ever too good or too big for Bernard Tapie. On October 3, 2021, he took his last breath after battling cancer for months. For several days, France paid tribute to him and in particular Marseille, his city of heart. The former president of Olympique de Marseille has left his mark on the Marseille city. An incredible tribute was paid to him inside the Stade Vélodrome itself. Only, for Marseille supporters, it is still possible to do a little more for the one they call the boss. In Telefoot, Sunday 10 October 2021, Eric Di Meco, who considered Bernard Tapie as his father, said he deserved a statue.

“We must mark the occasion, we do not have the culture of the statue, but why not, precisely, launch this in Marseille“, he thus launched, hoping that this idea can germinate in the minds of the leaders of the Marseille club. The ex-football player hopes Bernard Tapie will have his statue like England did for Thierry Henry or on the other side of the Atlantic for stars like Michael Jordan. The son of the heart of the former businessman was deeply touched by his death.

The death of Bernard Tapie affected all Marseillais

“We were his sons, when he came to spend the day with us during a match he talked to us a lot about football, he ate our brains. If I hadn’t met this man, if he hadn’t come to OM, I might not have had the career I made“, he still confided. The leaders of Olympique de Marseille have therefore now had a blown idea, they will have the last word and will have to decide on a possible statue or not with the effigy of Bernard Tapie. His family should also give their opinion.

