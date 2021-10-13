beware of the scam of false paid tests

Be careful, malicious people claim money from patients who have come to be tested. Until October 15, all tests remain free.

The health crisis that you have been going through for 20 months now does not fail to inspire crooks of all kinds. Between the scam of paid appointments, miracle products supposed to cure Covid or fake Covid-19 follow-up SMS, it was believed that the thugs had used all possible means to extract money from their victims. You have to believe not.

The latter take advantage of the installation of numerous screening centers in towns and villages in France to fool the most vulnerable. This Wednesday, UFC-Que Choisir warns against crooks who charge visitors for the anti-Covid test when it is free for all until October 15. “Some also act in the same way in vaccination centers, for the tests carried out before the injection of the first dose of vaccine”, adds the association for the defense of consumers.





4 million tests per week

In short, if a “professional” asks you to pay anything for a PCR test, it is a scam. If you are aware of an illegal screening center, do not hesitate to contact your regional health agency so that they can avoid other scams of this type.

On the other hand, the rules change from Friday, October 15. From this date, the Covid-19 screening tests become chargeable. Unvaccinated adults without a prescription will have to pay the minimum sum of 44 euros for a PCR test and 22 euros for an antigen test if they want to present a valid health pass. Currently, nearly 4 million tests are performed every week.

VIDEO – Paid screening tests from October 15 in France