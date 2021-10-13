BigFlo & Oli brand new jersey sponsor of Téfécé / France / Toulouse FC / SOFOOT.com

After “Wati B” on the buttocks, “Visionary” on the abs.

Football and rap often go hand in hand. However, apart from a few exceptions like Wati B, brands linked to rap have rarely appeared on the tunics of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. This Wednesday, Toulouse, leader of the second division, announced that Visionary, the brand of BigFlo & Oli (created with stylist Malick Seck), would be the club’s new jersey sponsor. A local investment, since the two rappers are children of the pink city.

Visionary, the brand created by @bigfloetoli and Malick Seck, becomes a partner of TéFéCé and helps our young players to reach their dreams!#TFCxVisionary pic.twitter.com/JLzx5jcoa8

– Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) October 13, 2021

“Téfécé is our heart club. When we were little, we went to see our first football match at the Stadium with our father, it was against Châteauroux, we were then in Ligue 2. Today, we are proud to support the club in its ambition to come back up. in Ligue 1 ” , explained BigFlo in particular. The partnership runs for the next three years and is expected to include other exclusives.

We are waiting for the featuring with Nathan N’Goumou, now.

LT