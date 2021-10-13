Biggest surprises from the study of the 42 biggest asteroids in the Main Belt

An instrument installed at the focal point of the VLT acquired images of 42 of the largest objects in the asteroid belt. These observations reveal a great diversity of particular shapes, ranging from the classical sphere to dog bone, and allow astronomers to trace the geographic origin of asteroids within our Solar System. Pierre Vernazza, lead author of the asteroid study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, explains the scientific interest of these unpublished photos.

Thanks to Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory (VLT of the’ESO) installed in Chile, astronomers acquired the images of 42 of the most prominent objects of the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter. This sample of asteroids is the largest and best resolved we have to date. These images were acquired by theSphere instrument whose main objective is to detect and characterize, by means of direct imaging, exoplanets giants orbitingstars relatives.

This seemingly innocuous observation campaign is of much greater scientific interest than it appears. Indeed, the acquisition, by means of telescopes terrestrial, detailed images of these 42 objects ” constitutes a formidable advance in the study of asteroids, and helps answer the question of Life,Universe, and at all », Explains ESO in its Press release.

” So far, only three major asteroids in the main belt, Ceres, Vesta and Lutétia, had been imaged with a high level of detail, when their paths crossed that of space probes Dawn of the Nasa and Rosetta of the European Space Agency », Specifies Pierre Vernazza of the Laboratoire d ‘Astrophysics from Marseille (France) and lead author of the asteroid study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

From the older ones, Ceres and Vesta, to the younger ones, Urania and Ausonia

Most of the 42 objects making up their sample have dimensions greater than 100 kilometers. In particular, the team imaged almost all asteroids larger than 200 kilometers – 20 of the 23 identified. The two most imposing objects of the study are Ceres and Vesta whose diameters are around 940 and 520 kilometers. In contrast, Urania and Ausonia, whose diameters do not exceed 90 kilometers, constitute the two smallest asteroids in the sample. By combining the shapes of the asteroids with information about their masses, the team was able to observe the great diversity of densities within the sample. The four asteroids with the lowest density, including Lamberta and Sylvia, have densities around 1.3 grams per cubic centimeter – close to that of the coal. The denser asteroids, on the other hand, such as Psyche and Kalliope, display densities of 3.9 and 4.4 grams per cubic centimeter, i.e. values ​​greater than the density of the diamond (3.5 grams per cubic centimeter).

By reconstructing the shapes of the objects, the team noticed that the asteroids studied fell into two distinct groups. Some have an almost perfectly spherical appearance, such as Hygiea and Ceres. Others, on the other hand, have a particular, stretched shape, like Kleopatra, similar to a bone in dog.

This great disparity in matter density suggests real differences in composition between the asteroids in the sample, and offers astronomers important clues as to their respective origins. The asteroids characterized by a lower density would have formed in the most remote regions, that is to say beyond the orbit of Neptune, then would have migrated to their current locations.

The word to Pierre Vernazza, from the Laboratory of Astrophysics of Marseille (France) and main author of the study on asteroids published today in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.





Futura: Why 42 asteroids and not 50 or 100 for example?

Pierre Vernazza: The idea was to sample the various composition classes well. That’s what we got to do. We aimed around 40 objects, we managed to observe 42 (this number is a coincidence, it could have been 41 or 44).

The 43e larger asteroid too small for the Sphere instrument?

Pierre Vernazza: Not at all. There are more than 40 asteroids that could still have been observed.

How are these images a “tremendous advance in the study of asteroids, and help answer the question of Life, the Universe, and the Whole”?

Pierre Vernazza: With the instruments of previous generations, only Ceres and Vesta could be observed with a sufficient level of detail to correctly reconstruct their shape. With Sphere, it is a hundred asteroids that we can potentially characterize.

With this series of photos, what are the most surprising discoveries?

Pierre Vernazza: There are several of them. I am thinking in particular of the spherical shape of (10) Hygiea when this object suffered a giant impact at the origin of its vast family or on the highly cratered surface of (2) Pallas which can be explained by its strong inclination.

From these photos, what is the discovery, if there is one, that gives you a problem of interpretation or understanding?

Pierre Vernazza: The relatively spherical shape of (31) Euphrosyne which does not stick with its rotation period short (<6 h). One would expect an elongated ellipsoid, it is not.

From a scientific point of view, what else is there to say that is not specified in the ESO press release?

Pierre Vernazza: A new idea is proposed in the article which is not included in the press release, namely that a significant fraction of so-called C-type asteroids (such as Ceres or Hygiea) could be directly linked to P / D-type asteroids and they would therefore be, like the latter, transneptunian objects (TNO, or Kuiper objects) implanted. So far, the models have only considered types P and D as implanted TNOs. Thus, a significant fraction of the belt could come from distant regions of our Solar system.

What is the next step in your work?

Pierre Vernazza: In the near future, continue to use Sphere to search for new multiple asteroids. Our program allowed the discovery of a moon around (31) Euphrosyne – it is certain that new moons would be discovered around other large asteroids (with diameters less than 80 kilometers) which were not imaged by our program. In the more distant future, we plan to use the ELT (Extremely Large Telescope) to observe objects farther away in our Solar System whose Trojans and transneptunian objects.

Will the ELT and its 39-meter mirror allow significant advances?

Pierre Vernazza: Yes. Not only will it allow us to study smaller asteroids, but also to study craters with dimensions between 10 and 25 kilometers. We will be able to acquire detailed images of more asteroids when this observatory is commissioned at the end of this decade. Having an instrument such as Sphere on the ELT would even allow us to image a similar sample of objects within the kuiper belt. In other words, we will be able to characterize the geological history of a larger sample of small bodies from the surface of the Earth.

We learned that ESA had not selected your mission project to Ceres. Are other mission proposals being studied?

Pierre Vernazza: THE’ESA judged the scientific objective as too ambitious given the technologies it currently masters. My goal is to continue to fight to pass a mission of small bodies in the future, possibly via a partnership with a foreign agency. After ESA Class S mission Comet Interceptor, the landscape is empty on the European side in the area of ​​small bodies. As a reminder, in 2019, I wrote a ” white paper “ in response to ESA’s call for 2035-2050 missions.