boss Diess evokes the loss of 30,000 jobs

Herbert Diess “spoke of his fears for the future of the company” and costs too high compared to the competition, at the end of September, according to several sources.

The Volkswagen boss warned during an internal meeting against the risk of having to cut up to 30,000 jobs to maintain competitiveness in the electric transition, according to press reports and a source interviewed by AFP. Herbert Diess “spoke of his fears for the future of the company“And the question of excessively high costs”compared to the competition“At a meeting of the supervisory board on September 24, writes the business daily Handelsblatt.

“Volkswagen restructuring could threaten one in four jobs at VW brand” and “a loss of up to 30,000 jobs is possibleAdded the newspaper, which revealed internal discussions on Wednesday. Herbert Diess exhibited “speculation on an extreme scenario“Referring to the introduction of the four-day week in 1994 which”at the time” To “saved nearly 30,000 jobs“, Qualifies a union source within the supervisory board, questioned by AFP. However, there is “a consensus” than “if the necessary adjustments are not made in the coming years, this could in the extreme case have consequences on employment“, Underlined this source.





Another source also questions the confrontational nature of the meeting, while the Handelsblatt mentions a “shine“And the”anger»Supervisory board members faced with the threat of job cuts. “We must take care of the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg“, The historic headquarters of the group, said for its part a spokesperson for Herbert Diess, referring to competition from Tesla, which is currently building its new plant in Germany, considered more efficient. “The debate is on and there are already a lot of ideas” corn “no concrete scenarios“, He added to AFP.

“Generally speaking, cutting 30,000 jobs is absurd», Reacted a spokesperson for the works council. Herbert Diess has already spoken to leaders of a profound reorganization of the Wolfsburg site with the demolition and reconstruction of several buildings as part of the “trinity project», A new range of more competitive vehicles. “We are running the race against Tesla” and “Trinity will revolutionize WolfsburgHerbert Diess tweeted in early October. Volkswagen’s reorganization should be discussed on November 12 at the meeting of this body devoted to a multi-year investment plan.