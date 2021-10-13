Breakdown at OVH, thousands of inaccessible websites

BREAKDOWN – New incident at OVH. The French web host experienced an outage this Wednesday, October 13 in the morning, preventing access for several tens of minutes to several sites such as that of the Air and Space Museum, the data.gouv platform, Strasbourg airport or the Pompidou Center.
According to the Downdetector site, the outage started around 9 a.m. and returned to normal around 10:30 a.m. The president of OVHCloud, Octave Klaba, indicated on Twitter that the failure was of “human origin during the reconfiguration” of the network in the United States.
More precisely, the problem would be at the level of the “backbone”, explained Octave Klaba, a term which “refers to the routers responsible for organizing the transfer of data between the servers”, specified BFMTV.
“In recent days, the intensity of DDoS attacks (denial of service attacks) has increased a lot. We decided to increase our DDoS processing capacity by adding new infrastructures (…). A bad configuration of the router caused the failure of the network ”, added the boss of the firm in a second tweet.
Bad news for the French company which is due to go public on Friday October 15 and which is added to the giant blackout which followed the fire at the data center in Strasbourg on March 10.
The company was created in 1999 under the name of OVH. It began by hosting websites, before launching into “cloud” services during the 2010 decade. With a few rare other players, it carries the hopes of the European cloud against the American and Chinese giants in this sector. become strategic for the digital economy.
The last published turnover dates from 2019 (600 million euros). The group has 2,450 employees, half of whom are in France, and operates 32 data centers around the world. According to the site specializing in studies on internet technologies W3Techs, OVH is used by 3.2% of websites.
See also on The HuffPost: The Facebook outage didn’t just make people unhappy, the proof