Breakdown at OVH, thousands of inaccessible websites

via Associated Press The premises of OVHCloud after the fire of March 10, 2021, in Strasbourg.

BREAKDOWN – New incident at OVH. The French web host experienced an outage this Wednesday, October 13 in the morning, preventing access for several tens of minutes to several sites such as that of the Air and Space Museum, the data.gouv platform, Strasbourg airport or the Pompidou Center. According to the Downdetector site, the outage started around 9 a.m. and returned to normal around 10:30 a.m. The president of OVHCloud, Octave Klaba, indicated on Twitter that the failure was of “human origin during the reconfiguration” of the network in the United States.

Following a human error during the reconfiguration of the network on our DC to VH (US-EST), we have a problem on the whole backbone. We are going to isolate the DC VH then fix the conf. https://t.co/kDakq7FGBO – Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) October 13, 2021

More precisely, the problem would be at the level of the “backbone”, explained Octave Klaba, a term which “refers to the routers responsible for organizing the transfer of data between the servers”, specified BFMTV. “In recent days, the intensity of DDoS attacks (denial of service attacks) has increased a lot. We decided to increase our DDoS processing capacity by adding new infrastructures (…). A bad configuration of the router caused the failure of the network ”, added the boss of the firm in a second tweet.



In recent days, the intensity of DDoS attacks has increased significantly. We have decided to increase our DDoS processing capacity by adding new infrastructures in our DC VH (US-EST). A bad configuration of the router caused the failure of the network. – Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) October 13, 2021