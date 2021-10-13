More

    Brussels returns the ball to the States

    The Commission is not convinced by the French idea of ​​decoupling the price of gas and electricity.

    Faced with pressure from Member States, the Commission has just presented its “toolbox” to reduce the impact of rising energy prices. It confronts governments with their responsibilities, while timidly opening the door to changes in the energy market in the medium term.

    No exceptional measures, as requested by Spain and France. On the contrary, Brussels lists options that already exist at national level. “In the short term, Member States are best placed and best equipped” to cushion the social and economic consequences of soaring prices, summed up European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

    Among the options, governments can provide emergency assistance to vulnerable consumers, in the form of “Coupons energy (in France, the “check”), a partial reduction in invoices or temporary deferral of payments. For businesses and industries, aid

