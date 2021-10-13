By focusing on small reactors, Macron hopes to revive French nuclear power … abroad

The future that the government wants to chart to guarantee the sovereignty of the Hexagon is starting to emerge, and nuclear power has its place. It is even the ” priority n ° 1 “Of the investment plan presented Tuesday by Emmanuel Macron: putting the atom at the heart of France in 2030. No question, however, of deciding on the construction of new EPRs on the territory, while the Flamanville site is accumulating setbacks and sees its costs explode. But rather, far from these dashed hopes, of ” reinventing nuclear power “, By relying on a technology” innovative “,” more flexible ” and ” much safer », Which would carry high the tricolor industry in the sector. The promise has something to seduce …

She also has something to question. Because if the Head of State plans to put 1 billion euros on the table to develop SMRs, small modular reactors of the future with power on average 9 times lower than EPRs, his intention remains unclear. Because, he engages himself in ” bring out in France, by 2030 small reactors with better waste management “. However, the only French SMR project in progress, “Nuward”, the commissioning of which was already scheduled in ten years, is based on a technique similar to that of EPR (pressurized water) and does not produce less. of residues than the latter.

“ The idea is also to look a little further and support innovation on advanced 4th generation reactors, which reduce the amount of waste produced by the nuclear sector. “, We defend the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

But these technologies are still “ less mature “And present several” scientific locks », Specifies Philippe Stohr, energy director at CEA. And will probably start up long after 2030, therefore.

Geopolitical battle

Above all, SMR technology would in fact be mainly intended for export – after the launch of a first demonstrator in 2030 within the borders of France. For good reason, the Nuward project, developed by EDF, CEA, TechnicAtome and Naval Group, which had already received 50 million euros as part of the recovery plan, was designed with a particular aim: ” replace coal-fired power stations with high CO2 emissions », Can we read on the CEA website. But France, it has almost no fossil fuel combustion plant on its soil. Especially since the hexagonal electrical mesh ” is already adapted to support large nuclear powers “, When the SMR will be used where the networks are lacking, explained to the Tribune the SMR manager at CEA, Jean-Michel Ruggieri, last May.

“It’s true that it was designed for export, but we want it to be versatile”, argues Philippe Stohr. “We could imagine, in the long term, uses in France for the production of hydrogen, with SMRs that directly supply electrolysers, or use in a closed network to produce industrial heat. And if we really end up with a breakthrough technology, why not design a use to create synthetic fuels in aviation, for example, ”he adds.

Still, the main ambition would be, at least initially, to ” se position globally In this emerging industry, he says. “ It is not with SMR that we are going to decarbonise the entire French economy. It’s a way to stay in the game, to show that we are investing in the nuclear of the future, while countries are engaged in a geopolitical battle on the subject. », Analyzes Nicolas Goldberg, senior energy consultant at Colombus Consulting. In the office of the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, we prefer to talk about the will to ” do not close any door “, for “ guarantee our ecological sovereignty “.





For good reason, many players are in the starting blocks. At the end of 2020, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) counted 72 projects in development or under construction across 18 countries. They are developed by many players, ranging from public companies, especially in China and Russia, to a multitude of North American start-ups. Today none is still in service, except the Russian barge of Rosatom, operational since 2020.

What about EPRs?

Besides this battle to guarantee the technological power of France on the international scene, the mystery therefore remains unresolved on the concrete future of the country’s nuclear fleet. And thereby on the future of the energy mix, when the demand for electricity should explode. According to the 2050 scenarios of the RTE network operator, whose official publication is scheduled for October 25, if France wants to achieve 50% nuclear production in 30 years, it will have to build by then, in addition to implementing route about fifteen SMR at marginal power, “ about 14 EPR “, and ” extend certain nuclear units beyond 60 years “. To find out if France intends to take this path, ” iI am sure that there will be decisions to be taken quickly », Comments Philippe Stohr.

However, the executive, aware of the fall in popularity of these 3rd generation reactors due to the successive failures of the Flamanville EPR, postponed the arbitration after the commissioning of the latter, scheduled for the end of 2022. And s’ it seems to prepare the spirits for a comeback in force of the atom, Emmanuel Macron “ will not speak on the future of nuclear power ” in the country ” before the release of RTE’s report “, We specify at the Ministry of Ecological Transition. However, even before any decision, the professional union of the French nuclear industry (Gifen) is already in the starting blocks to allow the sector to put six new EPRs into service on French soil by 2035. .