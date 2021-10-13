Call of Duty: Activision seriously threatens cheaters and gives appointment for sanction

Cheating and Call of Duty is an unfortunate love affair that has gone on for a long time now. Warzone like Black Ops Cold War suffer from it and Activision does not let it go: however, the publisher seems to want to move up a gear….

Cheaters are unfortunately legion on Call of Duty… And whether on Warzone, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare. Last May, Activision announced that 500,000 players had been banned for cheating activities : it is simply gargantuan and even today, the fight continues and on both sides. On the one hand, the developers who persist in their bitter struggle and without any leniency; on the other, players who redouble their computer inventiveness to get around the rules of the game without getting caught. But could it be… that the fight is over soon, in favor of the publisher?

One final warning

It is on social networks that the official Call of Duty accounts published the same message, a warning to all cheaters … that one can also consider as a real threat. More than a simple warning, the firm seems to have made its decision and it promises to be very strict.

Dear cheaters, We love games. It’s our passion. We are honored to make games for the biggest fans in the world. We sometimes make mistakes but we are dedicated to doing the best we can. Cheating spoils everyone’s fun. No one likes a cheater. Our goal is to provide a fun and fair gaming experience. For our developers. For our fans. And above all… for Call of Duty gamers everywhere.

Cheaters are not welcome. We have no tolerance for cheaters. And you will soon know what we mean by that.

Posted yesterday, the Call of Duty account even gives an appointment today precisely for know the punishment evoked. Can it be even stricter than a total and definitive ban? Can the company go so far as to sue? Or is it about to unveil an all-new, sophisticated cheat detection system?

We imagine that we will have the answer within a few hours. Until then, the predictions are open …