Call of Duty Vanguard | Warzone: with this new system, Activision hopes to put an end to cheaters

In Call of Duty, cheaters are regularly purged by Activision. Nevertheless, the publisher believes that it is still too little. He takes it up a notch by presenting Ricochet, a new anti-cheat tool.

Thing promised thing due: at the end of August, Call of Duty announced the imminent arrival of an anti-cheat system on PC. It is now done! Today, Activision presents RICOCHET. It is an anti-cheat tool that uses data analysis to identify fraudulent behavior and sets up profile surveys to ban cheaters. In short, it is an improvement of the servers aimed at strengthening the security against cheaters present in Call of Duty: Warzone..

When it is launched, RICOCHET will also be accompanied by a new driver for PC players: it will monitor all software and applications that interact with Warzone to provide the security team with more data. Once deployed (release planned for this year), it will be mandatory to install it to play Warzone. Nevertheless, Activision assures that the use of such a pilot will have no influence on the personal data of the users since the latter will only activate if Warzone is launched.





At last, Activision indicates that console players will benefit by … ricochet from the improvements brought by this new anti-cheat system thanks to the cross-play system (console players with player on computers). But then when is it scheduled? RICOCHET-related server upgrades will be released at the same time as Call of Duty: Vanguard. On the Warzone side, this update will come at the same time as the new map. Regarding the PC pilot, the dates are more vague: it is expected this year for Warzone, and at a later date for Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected on November 05 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Xbox One. This new episode sets its scene in Europe and the Pacific in the context of the Second World War.

Pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard on Amazon