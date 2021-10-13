Can you ask for a delay from the taxes to pay your property tax? The 8pm answers you

PRACTICAL – Every evening, the TF1 newscast examines the questions of viewers in its section “The 20H answers you”. Now with something new, a QR code is displayed at the bottom of the screen and provides access to our enriched article. On the menu this Wednesday: questions related to property tax and housing tax.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the TF1 newscast has scrutinized viewers’ questions every evening in “Le 20H vous responds”. On the daily menu: can I ask for a deadline to pay the property tax? After benefiting from the abolition of the property tax last year, do I have to pay it again if my income has increased? Garance Pardigon answers these questions on Gilles Bouleau’s set. I don’t have enough money to pay my property tax. Can I request a delay in paying taxes? Yes, it is possible, by email via your personal space or directly in a tax office. Moreover, the procedure for requesting a payment deadline is not reserved only for property tax, you can do it for any tax. But be careful, obtaining a deadline is not automatic … You must fill out a payment difficulty questionnaire and send the corresponding supporting documents. For example a certificate from Pôle Emploi if you found yourself unemployed overnight, a death certificate if you have lost a loved one. You have understood it, you have to face what is called “an accident of life” … and not a simple overdraft on your bank account.

Taxes have two months to respond to you. It is on a case-by-case basis. If you have a deadline, you will receive a new deadline. On the other hand, if you have no response within two months, it is not a good sign: your request has been rejected. And there, it will be the double penalty: you will have to pay your tax and in addition, the taxes will apply the late interest. So what are the alternatives if you can’t pay? Pay what you can on the spot and ask for the spread of the remainder to be paid (https://www.impots.gouv.fr/portail/particulier/questions/jai-eu-des-difficultes-pour-payer-mes- local-taxes-in-once-how) … This is often easier to obtain.

I benefited from the abolition of the housing tax last year. Do I have to pay it this year if my income has increased? Yes, since it’s your last tax return that counts. Every year, public finances redo their calculation. In 2021, 80% of French people are exempt from housing tax. For this, there is a ceiling of income not to be exceeded. For example: 27,761 euros if you are alone. You can find all the ceilings according to the composition of your household on the tax website. hat is happening to the 20% of French people who continue to pay housing tax? They will still benefit from a partial exemption: 30% this year, 65% next year, then 100% in 2023. No more housing tax for them either! Be careful, even if you are exempt from housing tax, you will continue to pay the TV license fee if you have a television. We explained it to you a few weeks ago in “The 20H answers you”. To escape the contribution to public broadcasting, you have to watch the newspaper from a computer.

