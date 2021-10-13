Capucine Anav confides in an argument with Cyril Hanouna, his “worst memory”

This Wednesday, October 13, Capucine Anav was the guest of Buzz TV to promote his play, entitled The Switch, at the Edgar theater in Paris. During the show, the young woman mentioned one of her arguments with Cyril Hanouna.
In 2012, TF1 viewers met a sparkling young woman in the sixth season of Secret Story. Thanks to his strong character and his romance with Thomas Vergara, Nasturtium Anav makes a strong impression. When she left the game, the young woman also made the headlines by making public her love affair with Louis Sarkozy then Alain-Fabien Delon. Today, Nasturtium Anav lives a beautiful love story with a certain Victor, confident that she wanted to remain discreet about her sentimental life from now on. “I want to protect our relationship as much as possible. My boyfriend is not used to being exposed and that suits me very well “, she had explained. On the professional side, the young woman multiplies the projects by participating initially in several reality TV shows such as Angels, Beauty Match or I’m a celebrity get me out of here. In 2016, she became a columnist for Do not touch My TV and quickly, Nasturtium Anav finds her bearings and becomes one of the emblematic columnists of the show.
A premium event on C8 for the young woman
During a program, Cyril Hanouna had created a game for one of his columnists to earn a bonus on C8. At the end of an interminable suspense, it was Capucine who had won her show, against all expectations. But viewers learned, much later, that the former candidate for Secret Story had cheated, angering Cyril Hanouna. This Wednesday, October 13, the young woman was the guest of Buzz TV in order to promote his play, entitled The Switch, at the Edgar theater in Paris. During the show, Louis Sarkozy’s ex-companion revealed that she was very happy in comedy and that she would like to have projects in the cinema.
Cyril Hanouna resentful
Then, Nasturtium Anav mentioned his “worst memory” when Cyril Hanouna had strongly reprimanded him following his cheating to obtain a bonus on C8. “He argued a lot with me the day I cheated for this bonus. Getting yelled at by someone you admire, by his boss … He wasn’t kidding. I tried to defend myself. , it really hit me because for me Cyril is someone who looks like my dad. In fact, I realized that he didn’t yell at me for my harm but for my good. He was angry with me for a few weeks. After everything is back to normal, he saw that it touched me“she said.