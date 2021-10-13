Cdiscount replenishes stock, its price completely collapses 🔥

The Dyson V7 comes with a shock reduction at Cdiscount. The vacuum cleaner has its lowest price right now.

While Dyson is known for its home appliances, the brand is not known for making repeat cuts. Very shy about discounts, it allows its dealers from time to time to present discounts on its catalog. Today, it is the bagless and cordless Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner that is accompanied by a very significant price drop.

Indeed, it is currently priced at 249 euros instead of 299 at Cdiscount. The merchant is offering the best price on this stick vacuum cleaner right now. Even the official site does not compete because this model is out of stock on the latter. You also receive a car charger with the purchase of the device online, which further increases the savings.

To discover the current offer on the Dyson V7, it’s here:

See the offer on the Dyson V7

Choose this Dyson vacuum cleaner at Cdiscount

Like other brands, Dyson has chosen to drastically limit the discounts on its official website. He plays the game of discounts a few times a year at most during large-scale operations. The rest of the year, he is shy and you have to go to merchants like Cdiscount to hope to save money on a model – like the Dyson V7.

A few days ago, Cdiscount posted a relatively equivalent discount on the Dyson V7. It’s simple, the offer disappeared in just a few hours for lack of available stock. The same will clearly happen again with this new offer on the stick vacuum cleaner: the fact that it goes below the 250 euros mark is exceptional for a model of the brand. If you are looking for a high-end device for a reasonable price, you shouldn’t wait another minute.

Given the ultra premium positioning of the brand’s references – including the Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner, we cannot expect the price to drop by -50%. Let’s be clear, this will simply never happen. On the other hand, this one-off discount remains a fairly extra opportunity to save money which still seemed impossible a few years ago.

If you fall for this Dyson V7 now, you can be delivered tomorrow at home or at the address of your choice, a counter displays the deadlines to be delivered as quickly as possible. Otherwise, you will be delivered the day after your purchase, ensuring you don’t have to wait too long. On the other hand, you are entitled to the same manufacturer’s warranty as the one put forward on the official website, i.e. two years.





See the offer on the Dyson V7

Finally, Cdiscount gives you the possibility to change your mind after receiving the Dyson V7. You have 14 days to make a free return using the return slip provided with the order, which will trigger a full refund for this product. In the end, you take no risk by choosing this stick vacuum cleaner directly online … and at a reduced price. No other merchant is able to do as well as the French when it comes to price and benefits today.

The Dyson V7, an excellent vacuum cleaner

Like the rest of the range, the Dyson V7 is a very high-end stick vacuum. While it is entitled to a modern design that stands out clearly from the rest of the market, it can above all count on its performance and power on a daily basis. With such a model, you are sure to save time and energy when cleaning your home. Aspirating becomes pleasant.

The Dyson V7 is not the most recent model in the brand’s line of stick vacuums. However, this is far from harming him, quite the contrary. It has the same aesthetic as the latest versions, like the new V15 Detect which is priced above 700 euros on the official website. Its performance is clearly sufficient to ensure clean housing over time, it will remain solid and robust even over months and years.

One of the appreciable qualities of the Dyson V7 is the fact that it is a stick vacuum cleaner: it has neither wire nor sled. No need to pull the device behind you or deal with the wire, you are free to move around when using the device. With its thinness and its total weight of 2.5 kg, it remains as light as it is easy to handle, two appreciable qualities for a repetitive household task. You can also easily use it as a hand vacuum to clean other surfaces.

The Dyson V7 relies on the presence of a digital motor that goes up to 110,000 rpm, which makes it effective on all types of floors and carpets. For the latter, it is accompanied by the Boost + mode which allows to capture even the most stubborn dust – and this thanks to the presence of an additional system of 14 cyclones.

The battery life of the Dyson V7 is 30 minutes in Eco mode, it can drop if you use the more powerful modes for a while – the same goes with the newer vacuums in the range. In the end, this model has everything to keep your home clean, it is an investment that you will pay for in no time.

To see the offer on the Dyson V7, it’s here:

See the offer on the Dyson V7