Cécile (L’amour est dans le pré 2021) talks about the very daring cakes served by Franck

This Monday, October 11, viewers were able to discover the rest of the farm stays in the new episode of Love is in the pre 2021. The opportunity for the farmers of this season 16 and their contenders to discover themselves a little more and even for some to get closer. Jean-François and Mélanie thus exchanged their first kiss. Absent from this episode, Cécile, one of Franck’s contenders during this new edition, also marked this ADP evening by returning to social networks on a funny sequence that greatly excited fans of the show presented Karine Le Trader. In the episode of Monday, October 4, while receiving his two suitors on his farm, Franck served them pastries from his region for dessert: pines de Rameaux.





Some naughty specialties from Charente-Maritime since these little cream-filled cakes are shaped like a penis. Sweet treats that left the guests of the silviculturist perplexed and made the fans of Love is in the meadow much talk. So, this Monday, Cécile revealed on her Instagram account if these astonishing delicacies had been to her liking or not. “Let’s come back to this culinary specialty from the south of Charente-Maritime … very embarrassing to eat. And again, we were lucky that there was no pink marzipan added as some pastry chefs do! ” Cécile first wrote in the caption of a photo of Franck’s cakes, sharing her relief that these pastries (…)

