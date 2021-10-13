Cédric, her husband, will be heard by the judges on Friday

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/13/2021 9:44 a.m.

Updated on 10/13/2021 at 9:52 a.m.

The 34-year-old drywall painter, who was indicted for murder and imprisoned on June 18, claims his innocence

Cédric Jubillar is summoned to Toulouse on Friday in front of his judges: investigators suspect him of having killed and made his wife Delphine disappear. Him, proclaims his innocence from his prison. A 33-year-old nurse and mother of two young children, Delphine Jubillar disappeared during the night of December 15 to 16, 2020 from their house in Cagnac-les-Mines, in the Tarn. The couple were going through a divorce.

Without body, confession, or irrefutable proof, the gendarmes of the Toulouse research section have long trampled. The 34-year-old drywall painter was indicted for murder and imprisoned on June 18, six months after the disappearance of the nurse, justice considering that there were “serious and concordant clues” against him.

“The folder is empty”

Cédric Jubillar “suspected that he was going to be suspected as a husband, but he does not understand the legal process in which he is caught. He says he is innocent, and does not understand why he is in detention, ”declared Emmanuelle Franck, his lawyer. Defenders of suspect number 1 have requested his release three times, to no avail. They denounce psychological pressures and “inconsistencies” in the “scenario” of the investigators.





“The file is empty. We have not been provided with any evidence that is the beginning of proof, the only hypothesis that is considered is his guilt. There is no conclusive evidence ”, deplores Me Franck. In June, by announcing the indictment of Cédric Jubillar, the Toulouse prosecutor had described a “context of very conflicting separation” and that the plaster painter had “very great difficulties, emotional and material, to accept this separation”.

According to the husband’s version, Delphine Jubillar left their home on December 15 around 11 p.m., while the curfew was in effect, with their two dogs, dressed in a white down jacket and with her mobile phone. He says he noticed his wife’s absence around 4 a.m., awakened by their daughter’s tears. After a few calls to relatives of his wife, he dials 17. The gendarmes arrive around 4:50 am.

“Clue bundle”

A washing machine that runs in the middle of the night with a duvet inside, Cédric Jubillar’s cell phone turns off the evening of the disappearance while he usually keeps it on at night, text messages indicating that he had discovered that his woman had a lover, cries heard by neighbors led the gendarmes to suspect him. The couple had money problems, lived in a house that was not finished.

Ten months after the disappearance, research continues, without success. “The fact that there is neither a body nor a confession does not prevent a suspect from being referred to the assizes. This is a frequent case. Guilt can be established on the basis of a bundle of clues, ”recalls a magistrate. The defense line was shaken by statements from the mother, who told Radio 100% believed in her son’s guilt, before retracting.