Chronopost hit by fake SMS scam targeting customers’ bank accounts

Fraudulent SMS messages use Chronopost’s identity to ask victims to enter their bank details for alleged delivery costs. A scam which then makes it possible to use the victim’s bank account.

New scam! This time targeting the Chronopost company! French people receive an SMS which indicates that “the delivery of a parcel has been suspended because of additional costs”, testified a person targeted with Phonandroid. To unblock the situation, the victim must enter their name, telephone number and postal address, then communicate their bank details in order to pay a surplus of € 2.99 to be delivered.

Each year the #phishing causes many victims! u26a0 ufe0f

ud83c udfa3 By SMS, email, phone or even on sales platforms between individuals, there are many techniques to try to extort personal data from you ud83d udc47 ud83c udffd Here are some tips to protect yourself ud83d udc47 ud83c udffd pic.twitter.com/J04sY3kgSQ – chronopost (@Chronopost) October 5, 2021

A message that is obviously not sent by the delivery platform. By clicking on the link provided with the SMS, the victim accesses a site that resembles that of Chronopost: predominantly blue color, same logo … And as soon as they provide their banking information, the gravediggers can therefore use and empty it.