Claire Chazal, PPDA, Arthur … The world of TV reunited for a last tribute (PHOTOS)

This Wednesday, October 3 in the morning took place the funeral of Etienne Mougeotte, journalist and historic leader of TF1. For the occasion, many personalities from the media world gathered in the Saint-François Xavier church in Paris where the ceremony was taking place. Among them were present in particular Claire Chazal, the former star of the 20h of TF1, the hosts Nikos Aliagas and Arthur, Jean-Pierre Foucault, Michel Drucker or Evelyne Dhéliat. Several political figures had also made the trip, like the former Prime Minister Edouard Balladur and the former President of the Republic Nicolas Sarkozy.

Etienne Mougeotte passed away on Thursday October 7 at the age of 81. A graduate of the Institute of Political Studies in Paris, Etienne Mougeotte cut his teeth in journalism at the French Press Institute, still in the capital. Then, it was in the editorial staff of the Paris-Normandie newspaper that he began his career as a journalist, before joining the ranks of France Inter as a reporter. On Europe 1, he even presented newspapers, especially after May 68. But it was not until 1987 that he joined the editorial staff of TF1, quickly becoming the vice-president of the group and the antenna director of the channel. In June 1994, it is he who launches the continuous news channel, LCI, in the 20h of Claire Chazal.





If he has acted a lot behind the scenes, the name of Etienne Mougeotte has often been mentioned on television, in (…)

