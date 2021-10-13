Clémence Castel in a relationship with Marie: new life for her and her ex Mathieu Johann!

After twelve years of love and two children, Louis (8 years old) and Marin (5 years old), Clémence Castel and Mathieu Johann broke up in 2019. It was also at this time that the emblematic adventurer of Koh Lanta met Marie, who had become his companion. But it was not until two years later, in July 2021, that she formalized her relationship. A new life assumed for the pretty brunette with light eyes. In the Parents First podcast of Leisure TV, Clémence Castel is open hearted on the subject, evoking in particular the role of father of Mathieu Johann.

“He is obviously very close to children. We have shared custody, he has them every other week. He is very loving, he takes care of it very well. He’s a 100% dad. When there is shared custody and we are alone as a parent, it requires special organization, she confides. We both have the heart to take care of it very well. He manages to shape his schedule to be there every night after school, to be present on Wednesdays, weekends and do lots of activities. He spoils them a lot, he is very loving.“In short, Clémence Castel and Mathieu Johann are separated but remain on good terms, especially for their two adorable boys who live a little with mom, a little with dad.





This is not the first time that the apprentice Robinson, already twice winner of Koh-Lanta and in the cast of the All Stars season called The legend and currently broadcast on TF1, speaks about his ex-companion. Last September, with our colleagues from Gala, she evoked the behavior of Mathieu Johann, revealed in 2004 in the fourth season of the star Academy, faced with the situation. “We try to do everything in our power so that the children are the least impacted by the separation and our respective new lives. He’s a wonderful daddy, he showed understanding“she said.

Today, she spins the perfect love with her dear Marie while Mathieu Johann is not single either. Indeed, the charming brunette is in a relationship with a certain Badia. As for the heart, it is now each his own path, each his own …