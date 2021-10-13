Clémence Castel transparent about her homosexuality: the reaction of her children to her new life

Clémence Castel saw her life turned upside down when she met Married. Separated from Mathieu Johann and mother of their two children, Louis (11 years old) and Marin (7 years old), the adventurer probably did not think that one day she would fall in love with a woman. And yet, it was in 2019 that she fell in love with her beautiful, never to leave her again. The arrival of Marie in the life of Clémence Castel was inevitably a upheaval for the children of the star of Koh Lanta. But the latter took care to bring everything smoothly.

“There was a lot of tolerance and understanding on their side. I used very simple words and said that I had met a sweetheart and her name was Marie. First there was the phase where they were told they were separating from their father. It was necessary to do everything in its time“, she said for Leisure TV Tuesday, October 12, 2021. And to add: “The reaction of Marin, my youngest, was to say : ‘That’s not like everyone!’ It’s true, it’s not like everyone. It’s the vision of a three or four year old. It’s normal that he expresses this“.





Clémence Castel is also delighted to be able to discuss the subject of homosexuality with her boys and thus teach them more about tolerance. “It opened the discussion on the fact that it exists, that that’s not why we’re not happy. Quite the contrary. That the most important is the love that reigns in the family, whether with a man or a woman.“Since then, Clémence Castel and Marie have formed a beautiful and united blended family.”They very quickly accepted Marie who is a very sweet person and who quickly found her place. She went from single to a family with two children!“, underlined the pretty brunette.

Note that with Marie, things are very serious since Clémence Castel has a PACS with her in August 2021, in the greatest discretion.