Club: For Jussiê, Neymar “suffers” and “feels the seesaw coming”

Asked by L’Equipe about the fed-up expressed by Neymar in a documentary, the Brazilian Jussiê highlights the immense pressure his compatriot is under. The former Girondins de Bordeaux player also believes that Neymar is suffering from his sporting and physical decline.

Broadcast of the documentary “Neymar Jr and the lineage of kings” on the DAZN platform had the effect of a bomb. PSG striker says he sees the 2022 World Cup there “Like the last”. A confession that his compatriot Jussiê understands. The former Girondins de Bordeaux player highlights the immense pressure to which the Brazilian international has been subjected since the start of his career: “He is a player and a man who is fed up. “

The former Girondins de Bordeaux player notably took the example of Sunday’s episode, when commentator Galvão Bueno called Neymar an idiot as he returned to the locker room without greeting the Colombian players. “It goes beyond the limits. In Brazil, we martyr our idols, it’s cultural. Neymar has been living with this enormous pressure on his shoulders for too many years. It has reduced its longevity. He fights, he fights, but now he’s had enough. That he played his last World Cup at 30, it doesn’t surprise me. It is not abnormal. I think he will be relieved when he stops ”, he confides to L’Équipe.

“Neymar is already losing his speed, his agility “





Especially since the 2009 French champion believes that Neymar will have to reinvent his game to delay his decline. “He’s already losing his speed, his agility. Ronaldo lost all that too, but he retained his incredible sense of goal. So even overweight at the Corinthians he was helpful. Neymar is a provocateur, a creator who is losing all that a bit. He manages less dribbling (50% in L1 this season). The adversaries know him better. Physically, it is slower. He lost a little confidence too so he thought about it. He feels the seesaw coming so he’s going to change something. It is not a robot. He will adapt, perhaps by being more present in the last few meters. In a more remote position? I do not know. He doesn’t know how to defend and I don’t know if he’s ready for that. “

For Jussiê, this situation necessarily weighs on the state of mind of the 29-year-old striker. “He is like an animal that senses the presence of the hunter. Maybe in bodybuilding, instead of lifting 120 kg, he only lifts 80, and soon 50. But it is inevitable. And don’t forget he’s been “screwed” his whole career. His body is no longer the same and he must tell him that he will not support another World Cup at 34 years old ”.

Especially since Ligue 1 would not match the style of play in the former Barça, according to the Brazilian. “Playing at PSG is great, but L1 cannot make a technical player like Neymar dream. It’s hard to play in France. He suffers. “