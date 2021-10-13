Cocorico !, the finest goal of the Final Four is French!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1 top scorers in activity

France won the Nations League Final Four on Sunday night against Spain with a 2-1 success and the tournament’s best goal has just been unveiled on Wednesday. He is French since it is that of Karim Benzema in the final against La Roja which was designated as the best achievement. The strike of the striker of the Blues came to lodge in the window of Unai Simon helpless and Benzema allowed the French to pick up in Spain. The fans have therefore decided to designate the goal as the most beautiful of the Final Four, as explained by UEFA, and the Real Madrid striker wins a new personal trophy.

🏆 Karim @Benzema 🇫🇷 wins the Tournament Goal! 🔥👏👏 It is you who elected this nugget registered in the final of the #NationsLeague 💪 @French team pic.twitter.com/eTTGYlqtxn – UEFA Nations League 🇫🇷 (@ EURO2024FRA) October 13, 2021



