More

    Cocorico !, the finest goal of the Final Four is French!

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1 top scorers in activity

    France won the Nations League Final Four on Sunday night against Spain with a 2-1 success and the tournament’s best goal has just been unveiled on Wednesday. He is French since it is that of Karim Benzema in the final against La Roja which was designated as the best achievement. The strike of the striker of the Blues came to lodge in the window of Unai Simon helpless and Benzema allowed the French to pick up in Spain. The fans have therefore decided to designate the goal as the most beautiful of the Final Four, as explained by UEFA, and the Real Madrid striker wins a new personal trophy.


    Benzema wins the trophy for the most beautiful goal of the Final Four

    While the Final Four ended Sunday night with the success of France against Spain, the best goal of the four games has been revealed and it is French. It is that of Karim Benzema in the final against Spain.

    Victor Willems


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe tax authorities will track down undeclared swimming pools using satellite images
    Next articlethe director of the shocking documentary on Claude François recounts the pressures of the singer’s family

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC