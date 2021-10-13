colorful blazer, destroyed jeans … a super stylish sovereign!

On August 21, his Majesty, Mohammed VI of Morocco, blew out his 58th candle. And if everyone does not know if Lalla Salma, the mother of his two children, was present for the occasion, the producer Redone, he wanted to pay tribute to the sovereign.

Taking his Instagram account, this Moroccan who has worked with the biggest international stars starting with Lady Gaga and JLo, published a very special video for this very special day.

“We love you”, he noted in particular in the caption of his post, on the famous social network. A post that collected many likes and comments.

Moreover, it should be noted that the King of Morocco appears hyper looké in the famous video. The latter wears a motley blazer and destroyed jeans. This is good to see!





More officially, Mohammed VI appointed on Thursday the new government headed by businessman Aziz Akhannouch, boss of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), as specified Le Figaro on its website. The man is from time to time supported by his son, Crown Prince Moulay el-Hassan.

