Compulsory vaccination: around 15,000 caregivers suspended, according to Olivier Véran

Since September 15, nursing staff not vaccinated against Covid-19 have had their employment contract suspended. If this threat has convinced a vast majority of them to take the plunge, several thousand people still refuse to be inoculated with the vaccine. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 99% of those affected have now received at least one dose. Guest of France Info this Wednesday, Olivier Véran gave more details, estimating at 0.6% the share of French caregivers currently suspended. Concretely these are therefore between “10,000 and 15,000” professionals who find themselves unable to practice. Probably more “around 15,000”, says the Minister of Health.

However, the government relativizes the importance and the impact of these figures. a “consequent number” recalcitrant caregivers will “end up getting vaccinated” and return to the circuit, considers the successor of Agnès Buzyn avenue Duquesne. “We were 0.9% of caregivers who were suspended or likely to be. Today we are down to 0.6% and we will continue to fall “, he argues, continuing to be optimistic. “Those who choose to resign are really the exception. They represent around 0.1% of the nursing staff, between 1,500 and 2,000 people. It is both a lot and very little.”, he adds at our colleagues. “The most important thing is that the hospitals have not closed. The nursing homes have not closed. There has not been a massive transfer of patients and everyone has been responsible”, concludes the Minister.