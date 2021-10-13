Coronavirus in the world: new cases, number of deaths, evolution and news by country





By Julie M. Updated October 13, 2021 6:58 PM Posted October 13, 2021 6:58 PM

The whole world is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are more than 237,852,096 cases of coronavirus worldwide and 4,855,669 deaths. Discover the results of the countries and the evolution in the world concerning the coronavirus epidemic this Thursday, October 14, 2021.

At Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the virus covid-19 hit 237,852,096 (+208,074) confirmed cases and did in total 4,855,669 (+3,924) dead in the world. We are now using open data provided by Google. In the news:

In France , the latest report provided by the health authorities concerning the covid-19 pandemic shows at least 7,069,089 cases of contamination in total, including at least +5,578 in the last 24 hours. We count this Wednesday, October 13, 2021, +24 deaths in 24 hours or 117,145 in total. The total number of EHPAD and EMS deaths shows 26,865 (+1) deaths in total. The total number of deaths in hospitals is 90,280 (+23 in 24 hours). 49,311,847 people are fully vaccinated against covid-19 in France.

, the latest report provided by the health authorities concerning the covid-19 pandemic shows at least 7,069,089 cases of contamination in total, including at least +5,578 in the last 24 hours. We count this Wednesday, October 13, 2021, +24 deaths in 24 hours or 117,145 in total. The total number of EHPAD and EMS deaths shows 26,865 (+1) deaths in total. The total number of deaths in hospitals is 90,280 (+23 in 24 hours). 49,311,847 people are fully vaccinated against covid-19 in France. THE’ Spain in the last reports, 4,977,449 (-46) cases in total. The country counts, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 86,827 deaths in total or +28 since the last assessment. 70,822,813 doses of vaccine were administered.

in the last reports, 4,977,449 (-46) cases in total. The country counts, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 86,827 deaths in total or +28 since the last assessment. 70,822,813 doses of vaccine were administered. At Canada , there are +2,323 new cases in 24 hours out of +2,323 in total, a new record since the start of the pandemic, and 28,289 deaths, including +69 since yesterday. 57,220,781 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +2,323 new cases in 24 hours out of +2,323 in total, a new record since the start of the pandemic, and 28,289 deaths, including +69 since yesterday. 57,220,781 doses of vaccine were administered. THE’ Israel has recorded 1,310,131 cases in total since the start of the pandemic, including +1,793 in the last 24 hours and 7,959 deaths (+19). 15,665,487 doses of vaccine were administered.



has recorded 1,310,131 cases in total since the start of the pandemic, including +1,793 in the last 24 hours and 7,959 deaths (+19). 15,665,487 doses of vaccine were administered. Of United States , the number of new cases now stands at +51,466 contaminations identified in the last 24 hours. This Monday, October 11, 2021, the country has 43,299,377 cases. The number of deaths today is +532 deaths in 24 hours, or 679,839 deaths in total. 403,576,826 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered.



, the number of new cases now stands at +51,466 contaminations identified in the last 24 hours. This Monday, October 11, 2021, the country has 43,299,377 cases. The number of deaths today is +532 deaths in 24 hours, or 679,839 deaths in total. 403,576,826 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered. At Morocco , there are this Monday, October 11, 2021, +566 new cases of contamination in 24 hours and 939,922 cases in total. Morocco currently deplores 14,485 deaths, +11 in 24 hours. In Morocco 43,122,611 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are this Monday, October 11, 2021, +566 new cases of contamination in 24 hours and 939,922 cases in total. Morocco currently deplores 14,485 deaths, +11 in 24 hours. In Morocco 43,122,611 doses of vaccine were administered. the Japan identifies +544 new cases of contamination in 24 hours. There are 1,711,935 cases recorded in total and 17,986 (+27 in 24 hours) deaths on Monday, October 11, 2021. 176,881,164 doses of vaccine were administered.

identifies +544 new cases of contamination in 24 hours. There are 1,711,935 cases recorded in total and 17,986 (+27 in 24 hours) deaths on Monday, October 11, 2021. 176,881,164 doses of vaccine were administered. the Portugal records +8 deaths in 24 hours on Monday, October 11, 2021, bringing the total to 18,056 deaths since the start of the pandemic and +719 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,076,358 confirmed cases. 16,104,710 doses of vaccine were administered.

records +8 deaths in 24 hours on Monday, October 11, 2021, bringing the total to 18,056 deaths since the start of the pandemic and +719 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,076,358 confirmed cases. 16,104,710 doses of vaccine were administered. At UK , there are +10,382 new cases in 24 hours, or 8,272,882 cases in total since the start of the epidemic. The country recorded, this Tuesday, October 12, 2021, +20 deaths in 24 hours or 138,079 deaths in total. 94,492,698 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +10,382 new cases in 24 hours, or 8,272,882 cases in total since the start of the epidemic. The country recorded, this Tuesday, October 12, 2021, +20 deaths in 24 hours or 138,079 deaths in total. 94,492,698 doses of vaccine were administered. THE’ Algeria has 204,790 cases in total including +95 in the last 24 hours and has identified 5,859 (+4) deaths since the start of the pandemic.

has 204,790 cases in total including +95 in the last 24 hours and has identified 5,859 (+4) deaths since the start of the pandemic. The Tunisia records this Monday, October 11, 2021 +230 new cases of contamination or 710,096 confirmed cases in total. The country has recorded a total of 25,046 deaths, including +7 since the last assessment. As of Monday, October 11, 2021, 4,095,504 people have been fully vaccinated.

records this Monday, October 11, 2021 +230 new cases of contamination or 710,096 confirmed cases in total. The country has recorded a total of 25,046 deaths, including +7 since the last assessment. As of Monday, October 11, 2021, 4,095,504 people have been fully vaccinated. In South Africa , there are 2,912,938 (+544) cases recorded on Monday, October 11, 2021 and 88,429 (+83) dead. 19,041,535 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are 2,912,938 (+544) cases recorded on Monday, October 11, 2021 and 88,429 (+83) dead. 19,041,535 doses of vaccine were administered. The China reports +67 new infections by Covid-19 in 24 hours. The country counts 125,122 in total and 5,695 (0) dead on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. 2,224,081,000 doses of vaccine were administered.

reports +67 new infections by Covid-19 in 24 hours. The country counts 125,122 in total and 5,695 (0) dead on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. 2,224,081,000 doses of vaccine were administered. At Peru , there are currently 2,183,336 (+434) cases of contamination and 199,727 (+18) deaths due to Covid-19. 29,511,990 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are currently 2,183,336 (+434) cases of contamination and 199,727 (+18) deaths due to Covid-19. 29,511,990 doses of vaccine were administered. At Brazil , the number of new contaminations rises to +7,359 in 24 hours. The country recorded this Tuesday, October 12, 2021, +185 deaths in 24 hours and declared 21,590,097 cases in total and 601,398 deaths. 245,451,404 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered.

, the number of new contaminations rises to +7,359 in 24 hours. The country recorded this Tuesday, October 12, 2021, +185 deaths in 24 hours and declared 21,590,097 cases in total and 601,398 deaths. 245,451,404 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered. In India , the curve of contamination cases is exploding. India counts, this Monday, October 11, 2021, 34,001,743 confirmed cases (+15,823 in 24 hours) and 451,189 deaths, including +226 in 24 hours. 961,339,629 doses of vaccine were administered.

, the curve of contamination cases is exploding. India counts, this Monday, October 11, 2021, 34,001,743 confirmed cases (+15,823 in 24 hours) and 451,189 deaths, including +226 in 24 hours. 961,339,629 doses of vaccine were administered. In Italy , we note +5,255 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are +86 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The number of deaths is now 131,421 in total since the start of the epidemic. The total number of recorded cases is 4,707,087. 86,756,474 doses of vaccine were administered.

, we note +5,255 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are +86 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The number of deaths is now 131,421 in total since the start of the epidemic. The total number of recorded cases is 4,707,087. 86,756,474 doses of vaccine were administered. The Russia reports +28,717 new cases on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The authorities report 7,861,681 cases detected for 219,329 (+984) dead. 94,790,577 doses of vaccine were administered.

reports +28,717 new cases on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The authorities report 7,861,681 cases detected for 219,329 (+984) dead. 94,790,577 doses of vaccine were administered. In Germany , there are +11,903 new cases in 24 hours. The country has, this Monday, October 11, 2021, 4,330,258 cases identified for 94,389 deaths (+92). 109,319,623 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +11,903 new cases in 24 hours. The country has, this Monday, October 11, 2021, 4,330,258 cases identified for 94,389 deaths (+92). 109,319,623 doses of vaccine were administered. At Denmark , there are +587 new cases of contamination in 24 hours which makes a total of 365,051 cases. The country has 2,674 deaths, including +3 in the last 24 hours. 8,805,724 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +587 new cases of contamination in 24 hours which makes a total of 365,051 cases. The country has 2,674 deaths, including +3 in the last 24 hours. 8,805,724 doses of vaccine were administered. At Mexico , there are 0 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 3,732,429 (+16 in 24 hours) cases and 282,773 deaths in total. 107,921,674 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are 0 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 3,732,429 (+16 in 24 hours) cases and 282,773 deaths in total. 107,921,674 doses of vaccine were administered. The Greece records +3,237 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. 682,394 in total since the start of the pandemic. The country, which has 15,210 deaths, including +33 in the last 24 hours. 12,331,868 doses of vaccine were administered.

records +3,237 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. 682,394 in total since the start of the pandemic. The country, which has 15,210 deaths, including +33 in the last 24 hours. 12,331,868 doses of vaccine were administered. In Sweden this Tuesday, October 12, 2021, there are +904 new cases of contamination, i.e. a total of 1,160,465 infected and 14,920 deaths, including 0 since the last assessment. 14,028,944 doses of vaccine were administered.

this Tuesday, October 12, 2021, there are +904 new cases of contamination, i.e. a total of 1,160,465 infected and 14,920 deaths, including 0 since the last assessment. 14,028,944 doses of vaccine were administered. In Swiss , there are +591 new cases in 24 hours for a total of 849,078 cases. The country has 10,715 dead, including +5 since the day before. 10,715,429 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +591 new cases in 24 hours for a total of 849,078 cases. The country has 10,715 dead, including +5 since the day before. 10,715,429 doses of vaccine were administered. In Argentina , there are 5,267,318 cases of coronavirus in total including +429 in the last 24 hours and 115,547 deaths (+1). To date, 54,286,613 doses of vaccine have been administered.

, there are 5,267,318 cases of coronavirus in total including +429 in the last 24 hours and 115,547 deaths (+1). To date, 54,286,613 doses of vaccine have been administered. In Austria , there are +2,563 new cases or 762,931 in total and +8 deaths in 24 hours for 10,886 deaths in total on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. 11,286,137 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +2,563 new cases or 762,931 in total and +8 deaths in 24 hours for 10,886 deaths in total on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. 11,286,137 doses of vaccine were administered. Of Netherlands there are +6,603 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. 2,033,005 cases in total. The country has 18,227 deaths, including +18 in the last 24 hours. 23,767,664 doses of vaccine were administered.

there are +6,603 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. 2,033,005 cases in total. The country has 18,227 deaths, including +18 in the last 24 hours. 23,767,664 doses of vaccine were administered. In Belgium, there are +3 new cases of contamination in 24 hours which makes a total of 1,268,907 cases on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. There have been +1 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which is now 25,713 deaths in total. 16,328,568 doses of vaccine were administered. The South Korea this Monday, October 11, 2021, +1,584 new cases of contamination and 335,742 cases in total for 2,605 deaths (+11 in 24 hours). 69,872,766 doses of vaccine were administered.

this Monday, October 11, 2021, +1,584 new cases of contamination and 335,742 cases in total for 2,605 deaths (+11 in 24 hours). 69,872,766 doses of vaccine were administered. The Poland currently has 2,928,065 (+2,640) cases of contamination and 75,958 (+40) deaths due to Covid-19. 38,043,351 doses of vaccine were administered.

currently has 2,928,065 (+2,640) cases of contamination and 75,958 (+40) deaths due to Covid-19. 38,043,351 doses of vaccine were administered. the Luxembourg This Monday, October 11, 2021, recorded +104 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. a total of 79,300 cases and 837 deaths (0 in 24 hours) since the start of the pandemic. 799,074 doses of vaccine were administered.