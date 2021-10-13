Courtney Cox returns without warning in the trailer

Scream will be back on our screens next January. Check out the trailer with some of the original cast.

Hollywood has not finished making us shiver with its reboot horror classics. While the franchise Halloween prepares his return on our screens, with Jaime Lee Curtis in the casting, it is the turn of Scream to afford a first trailer. The soft reboot of the first opus, transports us 25 years after the peaceful town of Woodsboro was hit by a series of violent murders. When a new killer dons the mask of Ghostface and targets a group of teenagers, Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers decide to come to their aid.

A screaming casting

After the disappearance of Wes Craven in August 2015, the saga had to find a new director. Paramount Pictures has therefore recruited two regulars of the genre: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The two filmmakers notably signed Wedding Nightmare in 2019 and The Baby in 2014. They will also find Guy Busick to the screenplay, since he had already collaborated on their last feature film.





In front of the camera, however, we should be dealing with regular license. If the plot will focus on new characters, several names well known to fans will be in the game, starting with Courtney Cox. The actress, who also stood out in the series Friends on HBO, should come back in Gale’s skin Weathers. We can also see it in this first trailer, but unfortunately for us, without its bangs! She faces Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley). This top trio will be not join several rising stars of the small screen like Dylan Minnette (13 reasons why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jack Quaid (The Boys) and jasmine Savoy Brown (Tea Leftovers).

Appointment on January 12th in cinemas to discover this new chapter.