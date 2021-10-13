Covid-19: Gabriel Attal announces a possible extension of the health pass until July 31, 2022, but not “for life”

This will only be possible in the event of an epidemic resumption … This is the government’s promise. This Wednesday, October 13, Gabriel Attal, detailed what was contained in the bill aimed at extending the possibility of using the health pass, until July 31.

A bill that aims not to “disarm” the government faced with a possible deterioration of the health situation. The latter wishes to be able to use the “tools” available and provided for by law, “if and only if”, the situation was to deteriorate.

“A non-negligible risk of an epidemic resumption”

If the health situation currently reports about 4,000 cases per day, “in 18 departments the incidence rate exceeds the alert threshold. There is still a significant risk of an epidemic resumption “, detailed the spokesperson who justified this bill, by the arrival of winter, season “conducive to recovery”.

“The situation has not improved for a few days and in some areas, the number of cases seems to be picking up slightly. Winter is conducive to recovery, variants may appear. We must remain vigilant until next summer” , he said.

A vigilance which, according to the government, will have to go through an extension of the health pass and the possibility of resorting to certain epidemic braking measures, even if “most are no longer in force, we need to be able to activate them without wasting time “, justified Gabriel Attal.





No health pass for life

So to cope with this recovery, the government text presented on Wednesday plans to regulate access to establishments open to the public until July 31, 2022. In other words, wherever the situation will be considered worrying in terms of health, the pass will be required to access these establishments until next summer. And Gabriel Attal to affirm “we accept our refusal of medical disarmament “.

“The possible measures should not be confused with the measures applied”, specified Gabriel Attal. The text “does not plan the‘state emergency eternal (…), it does not provide for the health pass for life “. In this bill, the health pass could be adapted “from the next few weeks “, or even suspended, depending on the evolution of the health situation, adds the spokesperson.

The text also provides for the possibility of issuing decrees on the state of emergency for a period limited to 30 days, as well as a strengthening against the fight against health pass fraud. It also details economic support measures, as well as a state of emergency in force until the end of the year, in Guyana.